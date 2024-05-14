A father announced his son's decision to pursue a medical career after achieving success in Class 10 exams, with thousands of students scoring full marks in various subjects.

Soon after CBSE released Class 10 exam results, a cardiologist in Bengaluru shared 'happy news' of his son securing 100 marks in Mathematics.

In a post on X, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy delighted many netizens by writing, “Son makes coffee for us after a tough trek to Tiger Nest monastery. I am happy to share that he scored an aggregate of 96.6% in CBSE 10th board exams with 100/100 in math! We got the result just after we came out of the Tiger Nest temple."

A user said, "Good for him for the life. Hope he will make you post such tweets in future also. Does your neighbour know?"

Netizens reacted by saying, “Like father, like son 🙂. Pls, pass on my congratulations to him."

Another said, "He has his dad's genes and his hard work!! Excellent score!!My sister's grandson in Bangalore also scored 100/100 in Maths which in our generation, none of us could even dream about."

A fourth person wrote, “Many congratulations and best wishes for him." Several others commented, “Congratulations."

One X user asked, “Congratulations. Medical or engineering?" The father responded that his son would be pursuing a medical career.

Another individual asked, "Congrats, does the credit go to Amma (mom) or Appa (dad)?" The father replied, "To the student."

Trivandrum has emerged as the leading region for Class 10 exam results, boasting an impressive pass percentage of 99.91%. Meanwhile, Bengaluru stands strong with a commendable pass percentage of 99.26%.

In Class 10, 11,253 students achieved full marks in "Mathematics Standard," followed by 6,700 students in Sanskrit and 6,269 in Artificial Intelligence, who also scored a perfect 100. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 93.60 per cent.

Candidates can check their marks through various official platforms. The results are available on the official websites such as results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

Additionally, students can access their results through the UMANG app, Digilocker app, and the Pariksha Sangam portal. For added convenience, the results can also be obtained via the SMS facility.

