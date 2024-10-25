Bengaluru man’s cook employs his own cook, Internet says, ‘final reveal will be Ratatouille making everyone cook’

A Bengaluru resident shared on Reddit that his cook employs another cook and has a house help. While discussing maid costs, he was surprised to learn his cook pays more than he does for cleaning services. The post sparked humorous comments and gained significant engagement.

Published25 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
A Reddit post revealing that a man's cook has his cook has led the Internet to wonder if the cook’s cook also has a cook, igniting a quest for the 'final boss cook. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
A Reddit post revealing that a man’s cook has his cook has led the Internet to wonder if the cook’s cook also has a cook, igniting a quest for the ’final boss cook. (Representative Image: Pixabay)

A 27-year-old Bengaluru resident shared in a post on Reddit that his cook employs his own cook to prepare meals.

However, this doesn't end there—his cook also has a house help to handle cleaning and dishwashing.

"Today, I [27M] asked my cook if he knew of any maid in the area who could clean our flat. He said yes, but mentioned she would charge 3000 for cleaning and washing utensils. I told him our previous maid took 2000 since it’s a small 2BHK. He replied that he lives in a 1BHK, and his maid’s salary is 2000, while his cook charges 2500 per person. I was shocked, realizing that I was bargaining over just 1000, while he was willingly paying more for a 1BHK. Just Bangalore things," read the post on Reddit.

By the time of writing, the post has accumulated 1.1k upvotes and 150 comments.

A user said, "Cool. In Bangalore everyone knows recursion. Just Bangalore tech things."

Another user said, "He's running a cook staffing business. Trainee cooks work at his house for 3 months before he assigns them to his clients with 20% commission."

A user noted, “Not surprised. Interested to know where you stay OP, because our maid takes 5k and she gets more from some other houses.”

Netizens comment on the viral post.

Another user playfully asked, “But does your cook’s cook have a cook?” The original poster replied that he hasn't discovered that yet. A third user added, “Then find his cook as well. We need to uncover the final boss cook.”

A user added, “Final reveal will be Ratatouille making everyone cook.”

One user suggested, “Time for you to become someone’s cook. Propagate the chain!” Another user joked, “Imagine the cook’s cook having a cook too. Eventually, everyone will be cooking in someone else’s house but not in their own!”

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
