Bengaluru news: Employee hospitalised after company and HR continue ‘vindictive behaviour’ even after resignation

At a tech startup in Bengaluru with a “non-tech micromanaging” CEO, an employee suffered a complete breakdown, leading to hospitalisation because of the “vindictive behaviour” of the company and its HR, even after he resigned.

In a viral Reddit post, the employee, a junior data scientist, said he survived seven months of relentless psychological harassment, claiming that the CEO “micromanaged everything, imposed unrealistic deadlines, and yelled constantly”.

He shared that the CEO would demand an explanation for every minute detail of work, and if the explanation was not flawless, or if he could not understand something technical, “he would completely explode”.

“I'm talking about full-scale screaming sessions where he'd destroy me both professionally and personally.”

The employee said he thinks he was “specifically targeted” because of being “quiet and physically thin - an easy victim for his power games”.

“It was always criticism, always fault-finding, always something I was supposedly doing incorrectly.”

Only 'TWO sick days' The Redditor said they worked at the company for 12-14 hours each day, for seven consecutive months, “weekends included.”

“I took exactly TWO sick days the entire period.”

Eventually, the employee said he “couldn't endure it anymore and submitted my resignation.”

The breakdown A week after his resignation, the employee said they were working from home when the CEO scheduled a Google Meet and “deliberately excluded my reporting manager.”

The Redditor shared that he “desperately” tried to address the CEO's points professionally, “but he just kept escalating. Yelling louder and louder.”

The verbal attack was so brutal that the employee collapsed. “I literally couldn't breathe properly. My chest started tightening, I began struggling for air, and I completely collapsed in my chair.”

Thankfully, the Redditor's mother heard the chaos from the adjacent room and rushed them to the hospital.

Continued harassment The Redditor said the torture did not stop even after his hospitalisation.

“The HR department, handled by a single person, was equally malicious. She had the audacity to frame my medical emergency as some kind of charity they were providing by paying my final settlement despite my ‘prolonged absence’.”

The ‘prolonged absence’ the HR referred to was, according to the Redditor, TWO days off in seven months, then three additional days of doctor-prescribed rest after a high-stress work-induced breakdown.

The employee also said that the company “intentionally delayed my Provident Fund paperwork for months, ignoring my respectful follow-ups.”

“It felt like deliberate sabotage designed to harm my career opportunities.”

The trauma The Redditor said he still has flashbacks about that call on some nights. “It's horrifying how one individual can completely destroy your mental health and self-confidence.”

“I understand people say ‘just quit toxic jobs’, but when you're experiencing it, especially as a young professional building your career, it's incredibly complex. You start believing maybe you're actually the problem.”

On a sombre note, the Redditor said, “These workplace bullies exist everywhere, and they're not just ‘demanding bosses’ - they're psychological abusers who happen to control your salary.”

“To anyone currently trapped in a similar nightmare: your mental health is infinitely more important than any salary. Trust your instincts. If someone consistently makes you feel worthless, the issue is with them, not you,” the employee suggested.