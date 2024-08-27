Bengaluru News: Flipkart surprises customer after delivering laptop in 13 minutes

Bengaluru news: A post by a Bengaluru resident about the swift delivery of his laptop has recently gone viral on social media, resulting in an unexpected reward from the e-commerce company Flipkart. Sunny R Gupta shared on X that he received his laptop just 13 minutes after placing the order through Flipkart Minutes. The remarkable speed of the delivery captured widespread attention, prompting Flipkart to surprise him with a special gift as a gesture of appreciation for the viral buzz surrounding his post.

On August 25, in a follow-up post, he added that the posts were a genuine reflection of his surprise and excitement, not part of a marketing scheme.

He wrote, “I want to emphasise that I had no incentive to create a viral moment or engaging in any marketing ploy. The posts were purely my personal experience, shared out of genuine surprise and excitement"

He also wrote, “I wanted to take a moment to address the recent buzz around my posts about receiving a laptop delivery within 13 minutes from Flipkart. I want to clarify that this was not a marketing stunt or a planned promotion. "

"As some of you know, I run a small meetup group called "Impromptu BLR Meetups" here in Bengaluru. During one of our gatherings at Starbucks, I was browsing for a new Windows laptop on Amazon and Flipkart. I stumbled upon a model on Flipkart that fit my budget and requirements, and I noticed a new feature offering delivery within 15 minutes. Intrigued by this option, I decided to try it out, thinking it would be more convenient than waiting a day for a traditional delivery.”

