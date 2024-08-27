Bengaluru news: A post by a Bengaluru resident about the swift delivery of his laptop has recently gone viral on social media, resulting in an unexpected reward from the e-commerce company Flipkart. Sunny R Gupta shared on X that he received his laptop just 13 minutes after placing the order through Flipkart Minutes. The remarkable speed of the delivery captured widespread attention, prompting Flipkart to surprise him with a special gift as a gesture of appreciation for the viral buzz surrounding his post.
On August 25, in a follow-up post, he added that the posts were a genuine reflection of his surprise and excitement, not part of a marketing scheme.
He wrote, “I want to emphasise that I had no incentive to create a viral moment or engaging in any marketing ploy. The posts were purely my personal experience, shared out of genuine surprise and excitement"
He also wrote, “I wanted to take a moment to address the recent buzz around my posts about receiving a laptop delivery within 13 minutes from Flipkart. I want to clarify that this was not a marketing stunt or a planned promotion. "
"As some of you know, I run a small meetup group called "Impromptu BLR Meetups" here in Bengaluru. During one of our gatherings at Starbucks, I was browsing for a new Windows laptop on Amazon and Flipkart. I stumbled upon a model on Flipkart that fit my budget and requirements, and I noticed a new feature offering delivery within 15 minutes. Intrigued by this option, I decided to try it out, thinking it would be more convenient than waiting a day for a traditional delivery."
Meanwhile, Flipkart Minutes was launched in August in select parts of Bengaluru. It is using introductory discounts—a strategy often employed by new entrants like Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Amazon, Ola, and Swiggy—to generate demand and build customer loyalty. Earlier a report by UBS analysts suggested that products on Flipkart Minutes are priced about 10 percent lower than those on Blinkit, the current market leader.