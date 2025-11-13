Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Sudha Murty shake a leg together at Bengaluru wedding | Viral video

A delightful video has taken social media by storm, featuring Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty dancing together during the wedding celebrations of Mazumdar Shaw’s nephew, Eric Mazumdar. Eric is the son of her brother, Ravi Mazumdar.

Advertisement

What does the video capture? The clip, uploaded by politician and entrepreneur Anil Shetty, shows the two well-known figures cheerfully moving to upbeat dhol rhythms amid an energetic crowd. Sharing the video online, Shetty wrote, “Dancing with Sudha Murthy and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw at a wedding. Ignore my dance steps as I was so happy to see two seventy plus years young with so much energy.”

Also Read | Harsh Goenka backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Bengaluru infra row

Who is Eric Mazumdar? Eric Mazumdar currently resides in the United States, where he serves as an Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences and Economics at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). He recently tied the knot with Ashley Pournamdari.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kiran Shaw fumes over gutka stains outside Bengaluru metro, calls for hefty fine

How was the celebration held? To mark their wedding, the couple hosted a lavish reception at Taj West End in Bengaluru, which saw several distinguished guests in attendance. Among them was Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who congratulated the newlyweds on social media. On X, he posted, “Attended the wedding reception of Ashley Pournamdari and Eric Mazumdar in Bengaluru. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness, love, and togetherness.”

What are Eric Mazumdar’s achievements? Dr Eric Vivek Mazumdar is a noted academic and researcher who became a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director on the board of Biocon Limited in November 2021. His contributions span the areas of engineering, machine learning, and economics.

Advertisement

At Caltech, his research explores how engineering and machine learning intersect. According to a Biocon filing, he investigates the “fundamental limits of learning algorithms in societal systems” and works on the “design of machine learning tools meant for deployment in real-world environments.”