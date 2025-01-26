In a shocking incident from Bengaluru, a man hired to install a geyser at a woman's house allegedly secretly placed a camera in it. The man then allegedly blackmailed the woman with the private videos he obtained from the footage of that camera.

The man, allegedly running away on a bike, was caught by a “responsible citizen”, who then asked the woman to strike him with her slippers.

In a post on X, Karnataka Portfolio shared a video and explained the incident in detail.

“A man installing a geyser in a house secretly placed a hidden camera inside it. He later used the footage to blackmail a woman with her private bathing videos,” the social media portal said.

Watch the video here:

Karnataka Portfolio said a “responsible citizen” caught the culprit, immediately handed him over to the police, and called for severe punishment for individuals who misuse their profession to invade people’s privacy.

However, according to a Times News newspaper clipping shared by a social media user, the police were sceptical about how the camera survived the heat of the geyser. By then, the man, too, had dismissed the allegations against him as false.

On investigating the matter, police found that it was a case of an affair that spiralled out of control.

The woman told the police that she had taken her nude pictures and sent them to the man she claimed installed the geyser during an ongoing affair.

However, when the affair got exposed, to protect herself, she told her husband and others that she did not know how the pictures reached his phone. She also claimed that he was blackmailing her with her private pictures, leading to their relationship.