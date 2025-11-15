Bengaluru momo seller earns ₹1 lakh per day? Netizens ask, ‘Does he pay tax?'

The stall, known as KK Momos, has become a popular food stop in the city. Despite operating from a roadside setup, the business reportedly makes ‘lakhs per day’.

Kanishka Singharia
Published15 Nov 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Viral video claims Bengaluru momo seller earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh a day.
An Instagram content creator has stirred widespread discussion online after spending a day with a street-side momos seller in Bengaluru and revealing his alleged monthly income. According to Cassy Pareira's post, the vendor earns around 31 lakh per month—about 1 lakh per day—an amount he claims is higher than the salary of a typical B.Com graduate.

How much does the stall earn per day?

In her video, Pareira explained how the stall manages to earn such a large amount. He wrote: “I then started serving momos to the customers and they loved it. It's crazy how famous this shop actually is. And in literally just one hour, we sold 118 plates of momos… One plate is 110 rupees and we sold around 950 plates today.”

Based on his observations, the shop sells approximately 950 plates daily, each priced at around 110, which totals close to 1 lakh in a single day.

Pareira also highlighted that the seller’s income comes from consistent hard work and long hours.

How did social media respond?

One user wrote: “Fam, that’s not even what I earn in a year.”

Another asked: “Who's buying 110rs per plate?”

A third joked: “Bruhh Ambani got compition.”

A fourth commented: “Everyone earn more than a BCom graduate.”

A fifth questioned the numbers: “In 1 hour, he sold 118 plates of momos? Seriously?”

Another wrote: “That's truly a lie, no way a plate of momo costs 110 in road side and no way he could sell 900+ plates.”

A fifth user wrote: “Does he pays tax?”

Mint couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

