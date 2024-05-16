Bengaluru news: Ola driver tries to lure woman with fake payment scam; here's what happened next
A Bengaluru woman cleverly avoided being scammed by an Ola driver who tried to show her a fake screenshot of an increased fare by checking the app herself and realising the trip had not ended.
Driver associates of ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber are known for resorting to devious methods to trick customers into paying more. The most recent case involves this Bengaluru woman, who was presented with a fake screenshot displaying an increased fare. However, this time, the woman outsmarted the driver!