As several Instagram Reels featuring police officials in uniforms have been surfacing online, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda has issued a warning to his staff to not post unrelated reels on their social media accounts while in uniform.

This follows the trend of numerous reels becoming viral on social media, which show police officials in uniform performing during their duty hours.

In a circular issued on Monday, the police commissioner stressed that the reputation of the police department could be jeopardized if staff continue to upload unrelated videos, such as dancing in the police station, onto the internet.

He also said that the police department is known for discipline and commitment and such acts will bring them down among the public.

The top cop also directed the Bengaluru Police’s social media wing to monitor social media for such videos and to take strict action against those who post them.

In May, an Instagram Reel of on-duty bus driver and conductor went viral on social media, leading to their suspension from the Northwestern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC). The state-run transport corporation said the suspension was for showing the department in a bad light.

Earlier this year, 38 medical students from Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Karnataka were penalised for recording reels on the hospital premises.

Similarly, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao had dismissed a doctor for conducting a pre-wedding photoshoot in the operation theatre of a Chitradurga government hospital.

