Robot dog ‘PARAM’ roaming in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout has internet asking if it’s 'indigenous’

A new piece of cutting-edge technology is drawing widespread attention in Bengaluru — a robot dog roaming the city and sparking curiosity wherever it goes. The sleek, high-powered machine has quickly become a talking point, leaving residents both surprised and fascinated by its capabilities.

Where was the robot dog spotted? A video shared on X by the account @Runtime shows the robot dog, named PARAM, moving through Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. According to the widely circulated post, PARAM weighs 35 kilograms and operates for nearly eight hours using hot-swappable batteries.

Tech influencer Caleb amplified the buzz by reposting the footage and pointing out that PARAM is “almost entirely indigenous,” with only a few components sourced from outside the country.

“This is so much more impressive when you realise that this robot dog is almost entirely indigenous. Only non-Indian parts are the actuators + Nvidia Jetson GPU. Oh, and it was built by a team of 5 people in 30 days. IP67 rated, running temperature: -20C to +55C,” he wrote on X.

How people reacted on social media? The clip quickly gained traction, prompting a surge of comments from users impressed by the feat and others asking critical questions. One commenter praised the team behind PARAM, saying, “Impressive work, our technocrats and your reporting needs more appreciation and support.”

Others raised concerns about the robot’s technical complexity. A user wrote, “What about the software? That’s the most crucial factor of any robot. 30 days is definitely not enough to develop such software. Assembling a computer is not the same as creating a computer.”

Some evaluated PARAM’s commercial potential, with another user noting, “Seems it only has a commercial use case, and competes with Boston Dynamics if they can mass produce at cheaper costs.”