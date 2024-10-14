Bengaluru news: Swiggy Instamart slammed for adding free tomatoes to order. Netizens say ‘What’s the issue…’

  • A viral tweet criticising Swiggy Instamart for automatically adding free tomatoes to orders has sparked public debate. 

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Bengaluru news: File photo of Swiggy delivery agents (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru news: File photo of Swiggy delivery agents (PTI Photo)

A post by a Bengaluru-based man has gone viral on social media as he slammed Swiggy Instamart for adding free tomatoes to his order. Although the 500 grams of tomatoes came at no cost, the man expressed frustration over the platform's design, noting that he couldn’t remove the unwanted item from his cart. In his post, he also mentioned that he had need for tomatoes and called this practice as a ‘dark pattern’.

Also Read | Swiggy’s Crorepatis: Top executives bag $271 million in ESOP ahead of IPO

What did the user tweet?

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user with name, Bengaluru man, wrote, “Very bad design in Swiggy Instamart, where an item is automatically added to my cart. I don’t want tomatoes but I cannot remove it from my cart. Even if I am not paying for it, this is basket sneaking which is a dark pattern.”

In another post, he added, “Muting this because the idiots of twitter have found this tweet. the problem isn’t that I’m getting tomatoes. The problem is that basic expectations of e-commerce aren’t being respected. I should have full control as a consumer of what I choose to receive, which isn’t happening.”

Reactions from public on the viral tweet

The post has garnered 68.7K views on X. One user wrote, “Customer must have the final say. Offer freebies but costumer must decide yes or no. Swiggy is losing it's way & Zomato is becoming very dominant briskly. We need a brand that generates profits for businesses & serves us, the consumer better.”

Another user added, “I’m trying to understand this better - if it’s free, does it still considered as dark pattern? I do understand that you’re unable to remove it”

One user shared his experience on Zepto, wherein he was able to remove the free item. He wrote, “In Zepto, they add the free stuff to the cart but they have a "Remove" button in case you don't want it.”

Also Read | Will Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal use Swiggy to order food? Here is what he says

Some other user added, “Reminds me of Byju's free classes vouchers which were added in cart and given with every order on Flipkart 2-3 years back”

Some users highlighted that it could be a bug as they could easily remove the free items.

“I believe it’s a bug because I’ve always been able to remove free items from my cart on Swiggy”

One user highlighted, “Usually you can. Weird - maybe it’s glitching?”

“Generally I was able to remove the free items. Idk if it's a bug or intended.”

“Yeah this is a bug man. Few days before I could remove some other free items. Better raise a bug report on the app to let them know or tag swiggy here instead of saying idk what dark pattern or whatever”

Some other slammed the user and said, “If you don't want tomatoes just give it to someone who needs it. It doesn't do any harm to help others.”

“Whats the issue here ? Its free, they are giving as a freebie. If you dont want it, just give it back to delivery guy or get out if your house and donate it to anyone nearby. There are lots of people who will value 500g tomatoes.”

“I can completely understand. But many here needs some maturity to understand how this free item bothers us,” a user criticised.

One user also correct his statement of dark patter. “Dark pattern would refer to when something you are paying for without your knowledge has been sneaked into your list of 'needs to be paid' items. This one is free.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBengaluru news: Swiggy Instamart slammed for adding free tomatoes to order. Netizens say ‘What’s the issue…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.