A Bengaluru man has highlighted a “new scam” involving Bengaluru airport taxis. In this scam, a replica of the Uber app is used to operate rides without providing a bill.

In a post on X, user mister_whistler wrote, “What an inventive new scam by Bengaluru airport taxi today. This dude showed me an exact replica of @Uber app when he started and ended the trip with 1000 bucks extra baked in. Said the extra is because of GST and when I asked for the bill he said I’ll get it next month. So cute.”

The user further provided information on how it works and called it “impressive”.

“They use an Android app called Blumeter which looks like Uber. They’ll show & click trip start button build credibility. And then later, they’ll end the trip on the same app which shows a much higher amount,” he added.

He further noted, “If you ask for a proper bill - they’ll say billing system is broken currently. You’ll get the bill on email next month. Funnily, Mr. Rajagopal Y N didn’t even take my email or phone number. Busted haha!”

A user replied, "bill next month? That's just their way of saying, We believe in long-term customer relationships."

Another user raised concerns on this issue and called upon the police to take actions against them.

Another user wrote, "Last time when I traveled with them and asked for bill. Guy waited for 5 mins if I get invoice bill link via sms. After I insisted, He took out pink slip book bill tore an empty bill and said Please fill whatever amount you feel like. I never received bill link via sms."

A user added, "Same scam happened with us few weeks back. While going to Airport via KSTDC cab the bill was 1300 but while returning from Airport using AirportTaxi on the same route the bill became 1700. I noticed that strange app where the amount was rising rapidly. Hope action is taken ASAP."