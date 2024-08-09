Bengaluru news: Woman turns Blinkit delivery agent for a day: Here’s what happened next

  • A Bengaluru woman's viral post detailed her experience as a Blinkit delivery agent for a day, earning praise and attention from netizens, CEO and CTO.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated9 Aug 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Blinkit delivery agent
Blinkit delivery agent

A Bengaluru woman's social media post went viral as she shared her detailed experience as a Blinkit delivery agent for a day. In her post, she mentioned that she took this initiative as she wanted to understand how Blinkit’s whole system works. Not just this, her post also grabbed the attention of CEO Albinder Dhindsa and Blinkit's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Sajal Gupta.

 

Also Read | Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic gold sparks hilarious meme fest: ‘Picked up…’

In a series of thread, Sneha, who became a Blinkit delivery partner made several deliveries in Indiranagar. Though she found the experience rewarding, earned some money and learned about the delivery process, she has also suggested the platform's product team to revisit their app to make some improvements.

 

Also Read | Meghan Markle irked by ’suicidal thoughts’ question? Royal Author says…

She wrote, “Signed up to be a Blinkit delivery partner and delivered few orders around indiranagar today. and damn it was amazing. earned some money, talked to few riders. got to know how the whole system works. but blinkit product team ig it's high time for you revisit the app.”

 

Also Read | OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

In her post, she also highlighted about the false information about earings she received on SMS. She said, “This whole message is too gimmicky can you please don't give hope or false information to the riders. After I delivered few orders I just know how hard it is to earn 50000 and yes where is my bonus 2K didn't see how to get it or any term and conditions.”

 

Also Read | Long weekend calling: 5 getaways for Delhiites with a blend of history & beauty

She pointed out the lack of proper seating areas and drinking water facilities for riders.

 

Also Read | Watch: Instagram influencer ‘collects’ 3Kg popcorn for ₹400 at PVR

Netizens react on the viral post

Her post went viral on X and garnered over 1 million views. Users praised her for her detailed insights.

One user wrote, “Nice job. working with Zomato on sunday is quite beneficial. I earned 2300 the last time I worked.”

Another added, “Damn!!!! This is so good observation. Curious what made you try this in the first place? And now I want to try out the Zepto thing to compare the same”

“Thanks for sharing a constructive approach in the thread”

 

“Good insights. I also tried to register as a delivery partner but it was asking for 1200 which is 300 more than of you. How does this cost is calculated.”

“Well done on showing out the process. Also, as you rightly said earning 50k/month at the beginning itself gives kinda a false hope. I hope people are able to earn this much, but it all depends on the frequency of the deliveries and so many other factors,” some other user wrote.

One user said, “This is op. Going through entire life cycle of the delivery partner..insane”

“This level of curiosity and commitment to that curiosity. And she did so without much explanations into why she did it thereby not condescending upon the real deliverers. So Classy.”

“A weekend spent for a cause. so proud of you”

Virat tweet grabs CEO's and CTO's attention

CEO Albinder Dhindsa thanked Sneha for the feedback and wrote, “Good points here. We will pick these up, fix and report back soon.” CTO Sajal Gupta appreciated her input and also added that after her feedback “they have made improvements to the onboarding experience.”

Listing out five changes, Gupta wrote, “Our illustrations on the app are now inclusive. We will keep working to make ground reality also the same." He also added, “The seating area has been upgraded. We will make this the standard across stores.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 03:15 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsBengaluru news: Woman turns Blinkit delivery agent for a day: Here’s what happened next

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.50
    03:16 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.8 (3.04%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:16 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.50
    03:16 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    4.2 (1.41%)

    Tata Power

    417.60
    03:16 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.4 (-0.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.80
    03:15 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.9 (9.41%)

    Affle India

    1,603.40
    03:15 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    117.15 (7.88%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,424.95
    03:15 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    296.3 (7.18%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    704.25
    03:15 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    45.8 (6.96%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue