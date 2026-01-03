Bengaluru office celebrates employee’s Instagram milestone, video wins hearts

A feel-good video from Bengaluru is winning hearts online after a corporate employee shared how her manager and colleagues went out of their way to celebrate a personal milestone at work.

The short clip, posted on Instagram by a woman named Aiswarya, captures the moment her office surprised her with a cake after her Instagram account crossed 2,000 followers. The thoughtful gesture, unrelated to work targets or performance reviews, has resonated with social media users for showcasing a supportive and encouraging workplace culture.

An unexpected moment at work The video begins with Aiswarya entering an office room, unaware of what awaits her. Inside, her boss and teammates are already seated, with a cake placed on the table. A handwritten message on a whiteboard behind it reads: “Happy 2k followers. Congratulations Aishu.”

Visibly taken by surprise, Aiswarya soon smiles as her colleagues ask her to cut the cake. She is seen sharing it with her manager and teammates, turning a regular office day into a warm, memorable moment. The video collected over 1,15,000 views on Instagram.

Gratitude for encouragement and support In the caption shared with the video, Aiswarya reflected on her corporate journey and expressed gratitude for the encouragement she has received at work. She described herself as “truly lucky” to have a boss who consistently motivates her to explore new opportunities, supports her ambitions and pushes her to grow.

She added that such backing has helped her develop professionally, learn new skills and open doors to fresh opportunities. Aiswarya also acknowledged a close friend for offering constant encouragement and making her journey more fulfilling.

Internet reacts The clip quickly drew attention on social media, with users praising the boss for acknowledging an employee’s personal achievement and highlighting the value of empathy in the workplace. Many comments described the gesture as rare in corporate environments, while others said it reflected a healthy and positive work culture.

A user wrote, “Proof that the right boss can turn pressure into progress.”

Another user wrote on Instagram, “Made it 3k.”

“My company says.. it's AI,” the third user wrote.

Several viewers also noted that recognising small wins—whether professional or personal—can significantly boost morale and strengthen team bonds.