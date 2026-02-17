Bengaluru parent shares monthly expenses while raising 10-month-old baby: ₹20,000 for nanny, ₹1 lakh for…

A Bengaluru-based content creator has revealed how much she and her husband spend in a month while raising their 10-month-old baby – and the eye-popping total has left several stunned. The woman, who runs a parenting-focused Instagram page dedicated to her baby, detailed their expenses in a video that has garnered massive traction, attracting a flurry of likes and comments.

“Total monthly expense as a couple living in Bengaluru with our 10-month-old baby,” she wrote in the video, before listing the figures in detail.

Her transparency about finances - from rent and EMIs to nanny costs and vaccinations - has sparked debate among urban couples about the real cost of raising a child in a metro such as Bengaluru.

According to her breakdown, housing forms the largest chunk of their expenses. The family currently lives in a three-bedroom flat in a gated society, where they pay ₹54,000 in rent and around ₹9,000 in maintenance. Electricity costs approximately ₹3,000, WiFi ₹1,000, and cooking gas about ₹600 per refill, which lasts around one and a half months.

In addition to rent, the couple also pays a home loan EMI of ₹1 lakh every month. Addressing questions from followers, she clarified the reason behind paying both.

“A lot of you are wondering and asking in the comments why both rent and home loan EMI?” she said. “Right now we stay in a three-bedroom flat in a gated society where we pay monthly rent and maintenance. However, we have also booked a flat of our own which is under construction and we are yet to receive possession of it. That’s why we pay the home loan EMI.”

Childcare and domestic help The post also shed light on the cost of managing work and parenting. The couple employs a maid for cleaning, mopping and washing utensils at ₹3,700 per month. They have two cooks — one charging ₹4,000 for breakfast and lunch, and another charging ₹3,500 for dinner. So, the total cost for the maid and two cooks is ₹11,200 per month.

The biggest expense in this category is a nanny, who is paid ₹20,000 for a nine-hour shift. Her responsibilities include baby massage, bathing, laundry, meal preparation, washing the baby’s utensils and putting the baby to sleep.

Groceries, travel and medical care Monthly grocery expenses are around ₹10,000, while milk from a premium subscription brand costs ₹6,000. Fruit and vegetables add another ₹5,000 to the bill.

The couple also budgets for lifestyle and travel. Shopping accounts for roughly ₹5,000 a month. Flights — taken about three times a year, including visits to their hometown — average out to ₹9,000 per month. Staycations and resort visits cost around ₹5,000, cinema trips and dining out another ₹5,000, while gifts and celebrations come to ₹3,000. Office commuting and nearby outings add approximately ₹4,000.

Medical expenses, including vaccinations for the baby, doctor visits, sudden ailments and half-yearly full-body check-ups, amount to around ₹3,000 per month.

Viewers appeared stunned by the couple’s monthly spending, with several asking about their sources of income.

One user wrote: “Thank God we’re living in Ahmedabad.”

Another commented: “Just curious, how much do you guys earn per month?”

The content creator replied: “Hey, we both earn six-digit salaries. I am a strategy consultant, while he is a group manager. Will soon share a reel on earnings vs expenses vs savings. Thanks for asking.”

A third user added: “I had lived in Bangalore for 10 years. Much cheaper compared to Mumbai.”