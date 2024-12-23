Bengaluru: India's electronic capital, Bengaluru, has often sparked discussions on social media for a host of reasons—either its infamous traffic jams, the difficulties of finding a flat in the city, or the ‘Chill Guy’ meme featured in street paintings. This time, a girl's comment in a viral video has taken social media by storm.

When asked about the culture shock people coming from the northern belt of India, such as Delhi or Chandigarh, face, a girl replied that “people in Bangalore hate North Indians.” She elaborated that North Indians are usually addressed as “Hindi people,” and auto drivers demand higher fares from them.

Several netizens defended the girl, stating that she said nothing wrong after the one-minute video went viral on X. The video has already garnered over six lakh views.

‘Don’t see anything wrong' “I don’t see anything wrong in her statement! And that’s how it should be! Kannadigas travel to other places as well - in and out of the country, and they don’t face this kind of hate in the north! Even if they are having a hard time speaking Hindi, most people adjust to them,” commented one user.

“Delhi Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, etc. have got all great jobs .....no need to travel so much and feel so bad about auto wala charging more ..... people who are sensitive about these things will feel better in their hometown,” added another user.

“Everyone has contributed to the growth of the city. Why the hate against north indians?” questioned a third one.