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Bengaluru PG's referral offer goes viral on social media – ‘Easy savings for sharing good vibes...’; netizens react

Lakshmi PG in Bengaluru is gaining online attention for a referral program offering rent discounts. According to the viral post, tenants will receive 1000 for 1-2 sharing room referrals and 500 for 3-4 sharing.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published20 Apr 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Viral notice
Viral notice
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A Bengaluru paying guest, Lakshmi Co-Living PG, is offering its tenants a delightful referral scheme, which has also caught the Internet's eye.

According to the viral post, Lakshmi PG is offering a 1000 discount on their tenants' next month's rent for referring a friend to live in the 1-2 sharing rooms. For every referral to the 3-4 sharing rooms, tenants will get a 500 discount.

The PG service has multiple branches across Bengaluru, specifically in areas like Mahadevapura, Brookefield, and Ramamurthy Nagar. The establishment offers amenities like meal services and zero lock-in periods, according to their online listing.

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Its operational focus on the core "pain points" of urban migration—food, cleanliness, and financial flexibility—has allowed it to maintain a stable market position.

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Check viral post:

“Referral game is real,” the caption of the viral Reddit post read.

This offer, however, will be strictly applicable only once the referral moves in.

“Refer a friend to stay with us and receive 1000 off your next month rent for 1,2 sharing and 500 for 3,4 sharing, once they move in,” the notice read. “Easy savings, just for sharing the good vibes!”

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One of the most frequently cited positive attributes of the Lakshmi PG brand is the quality and availability of food. The Brookefield facility provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which is a critical service for a workforce characterised by long commuting times and high-stress professional environments.

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Social media and digital review sentiment, such as the testimonial from a resident named Chinmay, specifically highlight that the "tasty food exceeded expectations".

The Internet consensus regarding Lakshmi PG is one of cautious optimism and functional satisfaction. Social media and digital directories portray the business as a reliable, clean, and hospitable option for the migrant workforce.

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Bengaluru PG owner fined 40,000

Bengaluru’s paying guest (PG) accommodations are under the lens after several were caught flouting solid waste management rules and illegally dumping mixed waste in public areas.

According to a New Indian Express report, the intensified scrutiny follows a recent violation in SG Palya, Bengaluru South. Officials from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) caught the PG facility littering, resulting in a 40,000 fine imposed on the owner.

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The officials said PG accommodations generating over 100 kg of waste per day or operating in buildings larger than 5,000 sqft are classified as bulk waste generators and must appoint authorised vendors to manage and clear their waste.

“Following such incidents, top BSWML officials directed field teams to inspect PG facilities for compliance. If they continue to dump mixed waste in public areas or drains, not only will penalties be imposed, but their trade licences may also be suspended,” an official told the New Indian Express. “The health wing of the corporation will be alerted.”

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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