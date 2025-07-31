Bengaluru police pulls an Ed Sheeran on German YouTuber Younes Zarou on Church Street; he says ‘I'm fine’

Bengaluru police have done it again! Just a few months after British singer Ed Sheeran was ushered out of Church Street for performing without permission, German YouTuber Younes Zarou was taken away by the Cubbon Park police on Wednesday after a large crowd gathered around him.

In his latest Instagram Reel, Younes, who has 21 million followers, posted a before-and-after clip of his visit to Church Street, captioned: “Free Younes”

The social media star was waving and greeting a large crowd in the bustling hotspot right in the heart of Bengaluru at the start of his now-viral video. But soon after, he was taken away by the police. A video of police holding him inside the police vehicle had sparked concern among fans.

Bengaluru Police said that the YouTuber was briefly taken away in a police vehicle and dropped off at another location after he assured officers that he would not return to Church Street.

Younes also confirmed the same with an Instagram story. He shared a picture with officers from Bengaluru police and said, “I survived, and I'm fine.”

“Thanks to the police chief, without him I think I would be somewhere else now,” he added.

The German influencer also sneaked in a little “Bangalore is not for beginners” in his story.

Here's what Bengaluru police said: According to an NDTV report, the police said that Younes Zarou had announced his visit to Church Street via an Instagram post that read, “Church Street, we are coming.” However, he did not have any permissions for a large gathering.

The post and the social media star's presence drew a large crowd in the area, prompting concerns over public safety. Police were alerted about the gathering and rushed to the spot to avoid any unforeseen disaster.

Younes was told that such large gatherings require prior permission and cited the RCB victory celebration stampede in which 11 people were killed as an example of the potential risks.

Akshay M Hakay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division), Bengaluru, told NDTV that the YouTuber was advised not to engage in social media stunts that could pose public safety concerns.

“A social media influencer with over 20 million followers announced that he was coming to Church Street, leading to a sudden crowd gathering in the narrow lane. Our response team received a call and attended to the situation. He was taken away from the spot to a safe distance, allowed to leave,” he shared.