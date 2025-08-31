Bengaluru professor’s dance to Muqabala wins internet, video crosses 6 million views

A Bengaluru college professor has taken social media by storm after a video of him grooving to the iconic Bollywood track Muqabala went viral.

The clip, originally shared on Instagram by the page ‘gatalbum’ with the caption, “One more banger performance by our professor,” has already garnered over 6 million views and continues to trend across platforms.

The star of the viral moment is Professor Pushpa Raj from the Global Academy of Technology (GAT), Bengaluru. In the video, he channels his inner Prabhu Deva, matching the energy of the cult hit while being cheered on by students.

Watch the viral video here:

What caught viewers’ attention even more was the professor’s composure. Midway through the performance, one of his shoes slipped off. Instead of breaking rhythm, he simply removed the other shoe and continued dancing with the same ease and confidence, a move that instantly won him praise online.

Fans flooded the comments section, calling him a “natural entertainer” and admiring his stage presence. Many even joked that he might be in the “wrong profession” given his effortless talent.

A user wrote, “Born to be a dancer, but forced to be a teacher.”

Another user wrote, “He chose wrong profession.”

“Uncle Ji Aura 999999+,” the third user wrote.

“Everyone wants happiness, you are the inspiration for that,” the fourth user wrote.

“Peak male physic and performance,” the fifth user wrote.

