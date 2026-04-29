Bengaluru rains flood iconic bookstore ‘The Bookworm’, thousands of books destroyed; community rallies to help

Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has caused significant damage to a well-known independent bookstore, The Bookworm, with thousands of books reportedly destroyed after floodwaters entered its premises.

Images shared by the store on social media showed waterlogging inside the shop, with knee-deep water filling narrow aisles and soaking stacks of books. The visuals highlighted the scale of damage caused by the sudden downpour.

“Due to heavy rain in Bangalore we lost 4000 to 5000 books,” the bookstore said in a post on Instagram, confirming the extent of the loss.

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Check out the post here:

Thousands Of Books Damaged Amid Waterlogging

The flooding is estimated to have destroyed between 4,000 and 5,000 books, many of which were stored from floor to ceiling — a common feature of the store known for its densely packed shelves.

Located on the bustling Church Street, the bookstore has long been a destination for readers seeking both new and pre-owned titles across a wide range of genres. The impact of the flooding has therefore been particularly significant, affecting a large portion of its inventory.

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The damage comes in the wake of intense rain spells that have affected several parts of Bengaluru in recent days, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas.

A Cultural Hub For Readers In The City

Founded over two decades ago, The Bookworm has built a strong reputation among the city’s reading community. It is often regarded as a cultural landmark for bibliophiles in Bengaluru, attracting regular visitors as well as occasional readers.

The store is run by Krishna Gowda, who is widely known among customers as “Bookworm Krishna” or the “Bookman of Bengaluru.” He has been credited with sustaining an independent bookstore in a prime commercial area, even as rising rents and changing reading habits have made it challenging for such businesses to survive.

Social Media Support Pours In

Following the bookstore’s post, messages of support began pouring in from customers, readers and social media users. Many expressed concern over the loss and offered assistance in various forms.

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Several users commented asking how they could help, with some suggesting direct purchases as a way to support the store’s recovery. Others offered broader assistance, reflecting the strong connection the bookstore has built with its community over the years.

Comments included offers to “buy more books than ever before” and requests for details on how to contribute to rebuilding efforts.

A user wrote, “Is there anything we can do to help? Please let us know!”

Another user commented, “Krishna sir let us know if we can help in any way .. sorry to hear.”

“Really sorry to hear…similar happened with me..but not these many..it’s really unimaginable to go through this,” the third user wrote.

Rain Disruption Across Bengaluru The incident is part of a larger pattern of rain-related disruptions in Bengaluru. The city has witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas and affecting normal life.

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Authorities had earlier issued an orange alert for the city, warning of intense rainfall. Reports of related incidents, including infrastructure damage such as a wall collapse at Bowring Hospital, have also emerged during this period.

Financial Impact Yet To Be Assessed While the bookstore has confirmed the number of books lost, it has not yet provided an estimate of the financial damage caused by the flooding. Given the scale of inventory affected, the loss is expected to be substantial, though exact figures remain unclear.

Meanwhile, members of the reading community continue to reach out, urging the store to share ways in which they can help — whether through purchases, donations or other forms of support.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.