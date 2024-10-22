Bengaluru rains: ‘Road or river?’ Netizens share videos of severe waterlogging; many say, ‘too late for solutions’

Bengaluru rains: Incessant rainfall in Bengaluru in the past few days brought the city, with several areas and roads flooded, causing inconvenience to the citizens. Several videos have been shared on social media by residents highlighting the extent of waterlogging and poor condition of the roads.

Also Read | Bengaluru rains: IMD predicts more rainfall in Karnataka capital today

One user with profile named ‘Assetz 63 East Residents’ took to X to express frustration and wrote, “Residents of @63East and @east_bengaluru are fed up with water-logging & deplorable roads. High time authorities take action! We deserve safe roads and proper drainage.”

Also Read | Bengaluru weather update: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in THESE areas

Another user also shared a video from a user from Vidyaranyapura BBPM sports complex areas showing waterlogged area. The user asked, “Road or River”

Some users also raised questions on the condition of the roads. One user wrote, “We should introspect why we are buying properties in such area where there is no infra because of brand name .definitely you would have been fleeced by gullible builders who promised you that roads will be ready by the time property will be ready for possession”

Some other user wrote, “I think it's too late to find the solution!! Best example of bad urban planning in the outskirts of Bengaluru areas since 17 years!! Agricultural lands were converted to residential, and commercial areas without vision and proper planning. Not unlike old areas of Bengaluru.”

Also Read | Test cricket: Rishabh Pant has a history of getting out in his 90s

“First of all who asked you guys to purchase that property in the village? BBMP is not able to provide good roads in the CBD area and tech corridors. How can you expect them to provide infrastructure in a village? People are buying property assuming that the gov will fix the infra,” another user commented.

Bengaluru forecast today According to the IMD, Bengaluru can expect a cloudy sky today, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in both urban and rural areas. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be 29 degree Celsius while the minimum is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted these light to moderate rains in the city till October 25.