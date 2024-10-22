Bengaluru rains: ‘Road or river?’ Netizens share videos of severe waterlogging; many say, ‘too late for solutions’

  • Bengaluru rains: According to the IMD, Bengaluru can expect a cloudy sky today, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in both urban and rural areas. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be 29 degree Celsius while the minimum is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius.

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Bengaluru rains: A man carrying essentials wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on October 21, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Bengaluru rains: A man carrying essentials wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on October 21, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Bengaluru rains: Incessant rainfall in Bengaluru in the past few days brought the city, with several areas and roads flooded, causing inconvenience to the citizens. Several videos have been shared on social media by residents highlighting the extent of waterlogging and poor condition of the roads.

 

Also Read | Bengaluru rains: IMD predicts more rainfall in Karnataka capital today

One user with profile named ‘Assetz 63 East Residents’ took to X to express frustration and wrote, “Residents of @63East and @east_bengaluru are fed up with water-logging & deplorable roads. High time authorities take action! We deserve safe roads and proper drainage.”

 

Also Read | Bengaluru weather update: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in THESE areas

Another user also shared a video from a user from Vidyaranyapura BBPM sports complex areas showing waterlogged area. The user asked, “Road or River”

Some users also raised questions on the condition of the roads. One user wrote, “We should introspect why we are buying properties in such area where there is no infra because of brand name .definitely you would have been fleeced by gullible builders who promised you that roads will be ready by the time property will be ready for possession”

Some other user wrote, “I think it's too late to find the solution!! Best example of bad urban planning in the outskirts of Bengaluru areas since 17 years!! Agricultural lands were converted to residential, and commercial areas without vision and proper planning. Not unlike old areas of Bengaluru.”

 

Also Read | Test cricket: Rishabh Pant has a history of getting out in his 90s

“First of all who asked you guys to purchase that property in the village? BBMP is not able to provide good roads in the CBD area and tech corridors. How can you expect them to provide infrastructure in a village? People are buying property assuming that the gov will fix the infra,” another user commented.

Bengaluru forecast today

According to the IMD, Bengaluru can expect a cloudy sky today, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in both urban and rural areas. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be 29 degree Celsius while the minimum is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted these light to moderate rains in the city till October 25.

In a statement, the Bengaluru Airport added that due to heavy rains on 21st October, over 20 flights were late in arriving at the Kempegowda International Airport while four flights were diverted to Chennai.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBengaluru rains: ‘Road or river?’ Netizens share videos of severe waterlogging; many say, ‘too late for solutions’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    159.30
    09:30 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    -0.9 (-0.56%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.05
    09:30 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    -1.9 (-1.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.70
    09:31 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-1.48%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.10
    09:31 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    HFCL share price

    120.10
    09:17 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.88%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,183.05
    09:17 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.7 (-3.14%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,154.95
    09:17 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    -33.5 (-2.82%)

    B E M L share price

    3,956.75
    09:17 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    -102.95 (-2.54%)
    More from Top Losers

    City Union Bank share price

    165.80
    09:17 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    15.05 (9.98%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    802.00
    09:17 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    25.25 (3.25%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.70
    09:17 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    0.19 (2.23%)

    Indiamart Intermesh share price

    2,560.90
    09:17 AM | 22 OCT 2024
    52.3 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.000.00
      Chennai
      79,431.000.00
      Delhi
      79,583.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.