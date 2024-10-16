Bengaluru's heavy rains result in severe flooding at Manyata Tech Park, trapping employees indoors. Social media highlights the situation, with a playful nickname 'Manyata Tech Falls.' This incident underscores the urgent need for improved infrastructure and flood management in the city.

As Bengaluru battles very heavy rainfall, several areas across the city witnessed severe waterlogging and flooding. The incessant downpour affects not only the roads of Bengaluru but also India's biggest office space, Manyata Tech Park.

The flooding in the 300-acre tech village in Silicon Valley was so bad that the employees were asked to stay inside the offices and wait for the waterlogging, both inside and outside, to clear.

Social media too, was flooded with concerning photos and videos from the tech park.

In a video shared by the social media handle, Karnataka Portfolio, Manyata Tech Park could be seen flooded with cars stuck on the road. But what really caught the eye was the cascade of water flowing down from a wall, giving it the appearance of a waterfall.

Another video showed cars trying to wade through the flooded streets.

The X user posted a sarcastic caption with the video, and labelled Manyata Tech Park as "Manyata Tech Falls", and said it was a new sightseeing spot.

However, on a serious note, the user urged the authorities to address the issue and requested them to ensure proper flood management.

"Another achievement of brand Bengaluru unveiled in Namma Bengaluru. Due to heavy rains, Manyata Tech Park has turned into a flooded spectacle humorously dubbed "Manyata Tech Falls." While it’s being seen as a new sightseeing spot, this highlights serious issues in Bengaluru's infrastructure and drainage systems," the caption read.

"It's a wake-up call for authorities to address these recurring problems and ensure proper flood management in the city's key business districts," it added.

Watch:

Social media users based in Bengaluru were not very surprised about the video.

"Wow, it was a lake. Of course, water would flow towards it because that's the way it has always known," an X user wrote. The tech park campus is located on the banks of Nagawara Lake on Outer Ring Road.

“This is so scary," another person added.

IMD issues ‘orange’ alert The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert in Bengaluru due to the heavy rain forecast, as per a PTI report.

Further, all aided and private schools, Anganwadi centres and high schools in the city will remain closed today, October 16, 2024, as per a government order.