Bengaluru Rapido row: Did the woman slap the rider first? CCTV footage adds new twist

Bengaluru: Just hours after reports of a Rapido bike taxi rider allegedly assaulting a woman in Bengaluru sparked outrage, a new twist has emerged.

The woman may have thrown the first blow at the driver, reported India Today, citing a an exclusive footage of the incident.

Also Read | Caught on camera: UP man slaps woman 11 times on college campus in Muzaffarnagar

The shocking incident, which unfolded on a busy street, was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the woman can be seen almost falling to the ground after she is slapped. However, the Rapido driver cannot be seen clearly.

What led to the ruckus The woman, who works as a sales associate at a jewellery store in Jayanagar, was reportedly on her way to work when she asked the rider to stop mid-ride, upset with his reckless driving and repeated signal violations, reported PTI.

What began as a verbal altercation escalated quickly — after the rider allegedly struck the woman with such force that she fell to the ground, leaving bystanders in shock.

Police officials told PTI that the woman refused to pay the fare or return the helmet after confronting the rider, which further escalated tensions.

Woman agrees to file case On Monday, the woman agreed to file a case against the rider, and went to the police station for the same, reported ANI.

Following the incident, both the rider and the woman were brought to the Jayanagar police station for questioning.

Earlier, a senior police officer had said that while the woman accused the rider of rash driving and assault, she declined to file a formal complaint despite repeated persuasion.

"The woman has not given any complaint in this regard. So, we have filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) in this matter. The rider has been questioned in this regard and legal action will be taken as per law," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), reported PTI.