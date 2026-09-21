Bengaluru rent leaves woman shocked, ₹60,000 for 2BHK with ₹3-8 lakh deposit: ‘You might find God, but house not sure…’

High rental prices in Bengaluru have once again grabbed netizens' attention. A user who claimed to be living in the city for the past few years shared her struggles while house hunting in Bengaluru. She said that while rent for a 2BHK is around ₹60,000, it also comes with an additional maintenance fee and a hefty security deposit, which can range anywhere between ₹3-8 lakh.

Struggles of finding a rental house in Bengaluru User Anamika from the handle @theluxycouple_ar on Instagram posted a video talking about problems faced by her during her search for a rental home in the city.

She shared in detail, “Finding a house in Bengaluru is like... you might find God, but a house... I'm not sure. For the last three weeks, we have been going... like, just because we have work from home, we don't have any specific area or location to search. So that is also an issue, but even if we are like spending one week per area, even then it's not helping. We found a very good broker, but like, the flats, the places..."

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Anamika claimed that despite living in Bengaluru for the past four to five years, she became more versed with the city and its areas and streets only after house hunting.

“Now, I have been staying in Bengaluru for the last four to five years now, and till now, I was not that aware of Bengaluru. A few locations I was aware of, but now, due to searching for homes, I really know Bengaluru now. Like, I can specifically name area to area, name by name, like lanes everywhere we are searching for homes," she added.

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₹ 60,000 with ₹ 5,000- ₹ 7,000 maintenance The woman talked about high rental and deposit amounts being charged by landlords with additional maintenance fees. “And the rent and deposit is crazy! 60,000 for a 2BHK - and 60,000 rent plus 5,000 to 7,000 is for maintenance, and the deposit is around 5 lakhs, 3 lakhs, 8 lakhs and so on”.

In the caption, Anamika further alleged that nobody questions why rent prices are so high in Bengaluru. While people are ready to pay whatever amount they are being charged, she said that families end up paying more than bachelors.

“People are giving whatever rent they are being asked for. Nobody is questioning why it is so high. The problem is that families have to pay so much, while bachelors can still manage by paying a reasonable amount for one room in a good house or a good society.”

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Internet reacts While many agreed with her on the issue, a section of people opined differently.

A user wrote in the comments, "Which locations have you explored. 60 plus maintenance for 2 bhk is too high." "Rent depends on the area, you get 2bhk for 10k also in Bangalore," argued another.

Someone else said, "As per brokers money grows on (tree emoji), which their grandparents have planted."