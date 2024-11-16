Bengaluru renter points out ‘biggest scam’ in city, netizens agree ‘illegal, had to plead, called cops, insane demands…’

A netizen has raised an issue with renting in Bengaluru, the southern metro city, calling the practice "the biggest scam in Bangalore."

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) last week, Varun Mayya pointed out that landlords “illegally retain” the renters' security deposit by claiming damage despite no evidence.

The 'Biggest Scam' Says This Bengaluru Renter The post, which has so far garnered 1.1 million or (11 lakh) views, saw multiple other X users share their own stories with landlords in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon and other cities.

Notably, the security deposit is to be returned to the renter once the property is vacated. Many landlords are now charging up to 10 months to a year's worth of rent as the deposit amount, but many renters claim that they do not get back the money.

Mayya wrote on November 13, "the biggest scam in bangalore is when you are leaving an apartment and the owner sends you a fraction of the security deposit claiming “damage” or something despite no evidence. I’ve lived in maybe 10 apartments and this illegal retention of deposit has happened every single time" (sic)

Netizens Agree, Share Own Stories... The post drew responses from all across India, with many renters in other cities such as Mumbai, Gurgaon and Even in Mizoram sharing their own experiences — good or bad.

One X user said, "My landlord in BLR wanted 2 lakhs in full within a day or they wouldn't let me move in. Even though I requested for paying in installments. When I moved out 1.5 yrs later, they paid me back the security deposit in 3 installments over 2 months. I had to follow up multiple times, pleading with them that I had to pay security for the next house. And this was after they obviously cut 30k from the 2 lakh - stating reasons like it is standard, need to repaint house etc. It was a new flat used for only 1.5 yrs and maintained very well lol" (sic)

Another wrote, "It's almost like a tradition there. Under the Karnataka Rent Control Act, landlords are supposed to give back the deposit within 30 days of you vacating the place...And if there's any deduction, they are legally required to provide itemized details of the damages or repairs." (sic)

One more shared their experience in Mumbai, saying, "A friend in Bombay faced this with her landlord and had to call the cops and then only they relented still cutting an amount. Cops were also bemused to their demands. But Bombay cops are better this way." (sic)

Another bemoaned similar treatment across the country, "This is not just in Bangalore but in every part of India. You are insanely lucky if you get >70% of your security deposit" (sic)

And "At least y'all get some of it back. In Gurgaon, the owner gets dementia the moment you leave and forgets you existed at all once you leave." (sic)

Not All Bad… There were however also positive stories, an X user from Mizoram said, "Moved to Mizoram last year. Nobody even knows what security deposits are over here. No rental agreements either, just trust." (sic)

Others from Mumbai wrote, "Lived in 4 flats in Mumbai in past 7 years. Never lost deposit. Move out of Bangalore - toxic city!" (sic)

And "This usually doesn’t occur in Mumbai. I myself Real estate broker in Mumbai and Thane. Here owners let go and refund the entire Security deposit(if there’s no major damage) thinking that normal wear and tear is the part and parcel." (sic)

One also suggested that it was a Bengaluru exclusive problem, "And people take offense when you feel Bangalore a shitty place. I've lived in almost every metro/t3 city and this has never happened." (sic)