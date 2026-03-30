Bengaluru renter calls out landlord’s strict exit rules: 'Bro, it’s a 1BHK, not pre-launch audit for ISRO'

A Bengaluru tenant's recent move-out saga, shared with his landlord, has sparked a wider conversation about rental conflicts and security deposit withholdings throughout the city. In a post titled “My landlord went from birthday buddy to UN-level auditor in 20 months”, the tenant described how a once-friendly relationship soured when he vacated his 1BHK apartment after nearly two years.

The tenant said he had been living in the flat with his wife and toddler for around 20 months. Emphasising that there were no issues during the stay, he wrote, “No parties, no damage, no ‘chaos’ - just normal family life and regular cleaning.”

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He added that the landlord lived in the same housing society, and the two families shared a cordial bond. “We literally attended each other’s kids’ birthdays. Shared cake. Smiled. Trusted each other,” he said.

Dispute begins during move-out According to the tenant, problems began after he handed over the keys and completed an initial walkthrough with the landlord. He claimed that the owner later introduced additional checks and unclear deductions.

“There were no major issues, just minor wear & tear. I even proactively got a painting + deep cleaning quote (~8–10K) from the society vendor to keep things smooth,” he wrote.

Despite this, the landlord allegedly mentioned an “inspection team”, a “detailed assessment”, and a waiting period of 10–15 days before confirming deductions. Reacting to this, the tenant remarked, “Excuse me… inspection team?? Bro, it’s a 1BHK, not a pre-launch audit for ISRO.”

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₹ 1 lakh deposit, ₹ 20,000+ deductions The tenant said he had paid a ₹1 lakh security deposit but was later told to expect deductions exceeding ₹20,000 for unspecified “rent-related adjustments”, with the final amount still unclear.

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“Feels less like a move-out…and more like I’ve entered a multi-stage billing pipeline,” he wrote, questioning whether such practices are standard or even legal.

He also raised concerns about the need for further evaluation after the keys had already been handed over and the flat inspected once. “I’ll wait for the ‘inspection report’ like it’s a board exam result,” he added.

Social media users share similar experiences The post quickly gained traction online, with several users sharing comparable incidents.

One user commented, “Bangalore owners are pure a-holes. Cutting water and electricity when you live, and deducting 90% of deposit when you leave. There is a new scam of electricity bill charges in new buildings. They are taking 1-2k in electricity bill, saying it's a common connection.”

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Another wrote, “I just hate banglore landlords no matter how good they behave when you are tenant, they always bite back once you ask them for deposit . Never trust them. Don't include them in your life.”

A third user shared, “Ah, brings back memories. Our earlier landlord did the exact same thing. All nice and merry until we decided to leave, but as soon as the notice period kicked in: The painting cost he quoted tripled, Behavior changed to blame every single little scratch on us (We had a vid which showed it was there before we moved in) Fair to say, common to find landlords like this all over town.”

Another suggested legal recourse, saying, “Most bangalore house owners are small-time operators who think they are doing "the big business" by renting out their house. They act like it's a big thing. However, the moment lawyers get involved, most of them shit their pants. Pay 10K to a lawyer, retain him and make them write the emails. Most house owners are risk-avoidant and will not want to spend time in courts with encumbrances unless you caught a real nutty one. Unless you've caused real damage, they will have to prove you did it.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.