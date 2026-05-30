Bengaluru resident calls out city's infrastructure after 10 minutes of rain causes waterlogging: ‘ Can’t romanticise it’

A social media post by a Bengaluru resident has sparked a fresh debate about the city's infrastructure after a brief spell of rain allegedly led to severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city.

The discussion began after a Reddit user shared their frustration over Bengaluru's recurring rain-related problems, claiming that even a short downpour was enough to bring parts of the city to a standstill.

“I can't even romanticise rains anymore because this is what happens to Bangalore every time it rains,” the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The resident said the situation became so difficult that they were unable to find an auto-rickshaw and ended up reaching a movie screening late due to waterlogging near Ejipura.

“I live 10 minutes away from work and still couldn't get an auto. Had to share with a friend who luckily got it. Literally reached 30 minutes late for a movie yesterday because of waterlogging near Ejipura,” they added.

Heavy Rain Brings Relief, But Also Disruptions The post comes after Bengaluru witnessed intense pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms on Friday. The rainfall brought respite from rising temperatures but also resulted in waterlogging in several low-lying areas across the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru city recorded 46 mm of rainfall, while the HAL airport area received 20.8 mm of rain until 8:30 pm.

The evening showers inundated multiple stretches, affecting traffic movement and daily commutes. In a tragic incident linked to the adverse weather, an auto-rickshaw driver died after a wall collapsed in the Vijaynagar area amid heavy rain and strong winds.

Social Media Users Say Waterlogging Has Become Routine As the Reddit post gained attention online, many users said the resident's experience reflected a larger issue that residents encounter almost every monsoon season.

Several commenters pointed to clogged drains, rapid urbanisation and inadequate infrastructure as key reasons behind recurring waterlogging in the city.

One user responded with a sarcastic remark, writing, “Indiranagar lake.”

Others pointed to Bengaluru's changing landscape over the decades. One commenter claimed, “In the 80s Indiranagar was nothing but lakes and farmland with a independent houses around.”

Another user questioned why road conditions continue to deteriorate despite the issue recurring every year.

“Man, how is there no solution for this consistent shitty roads which happens all the time throughout the year during rains,” the user wrote.

Citizens Point To Encroached Drains, Population Pressure Several social media users argued that the city's drainage infrastructure has failed to keep pace with its rapid growth.

“Well it doesn't really matter how long the rain was. What matters is how many inches of rain fel.

Our drains are encroached, there is no where left for the water to go.

We are severely over populated city and our infrastructure is far from what is required.

This should be very expected,” another commenter wrote.

Others linked the problem to ongoing construction activities and damaged roads.