Bengaluru resident calls out city's infrastructure after 10 minutes of rain causes waterlogging: ‘ Can’t romanticise it’

A social media post by a Bengaluru resident has sparked a fresh debate about the city's infrastructure after a brief spell of rain allegedly led to severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city.

The discussion began after a Reddit user shared their frustration over Bengaluru's recurring rain-related problems, claiming that even a short downpour was enough to bring parts of the city to a standstill.

Advertisement

“I can't even romanticise rains anymore because this is what happens to Bangalore every time it rains,” the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The resident said the situation became so difficult that they were unable to find an auto-rickshaw and ended up reaching a movie screening late due to waterlogging near Ejipura.

“I live 10 minutes away from work and still couldn't get an auto. Had to share with a friend who luckily got it. Literally reached 30 minutes late for a movie yesterday because of waterlogging near Ejipura,” they added.

Advertisement

Heavy Rain Brings Relief, But Also Disruptions The post comes after Bengaluru witnessed intense pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms on Friday. The rainfall brought respite from rising temperatures but also resulted in waterlogging in several low-lying areas across the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru city recorded 46 mm of rainfall, while the HAL airport area received 20.8 mm of rain until 8:30 pm.

The evening showers inundated multiple stretches, affecting traffic movement and daily commutes. In a tragic incident linked to the adverse weather, an auto-rickshaw driver died after a wall collapsed in the Vijaynagar area amid heavy rain and strong winds.

Social Media Users Say Waterlogging Has Become Routine As the Reddit post gained attention online, many users said the resident's experience reflected a larger issue that residents encounter almost every monsoon season.

Advertisement

Several commenters pointed to clogged drains, rapid urbanisation and inadequate infrastructure as key reasons behind recurring waterlogging in the city.

One user responded with a sarcastic remark, writing, “Indiranagar lake.”

Others pointed to Bengaluru's changing landscape over the decades. One commenter claimed, “In the 80s Indiranagar was nothing but lakes and farmland with a independent houses around.”

Another user questioned why road conditions continue to deteriorate despite the issue recurring every year.

“Man, how is there no solution for this consistent shitty roads which happens all the time throughout the year during rains,” the user wrote.

Citizens Point To Encroached Drains, Population Pressure Several social media users argued that the city's drainage infrastructure has failed to keep pace with its rapid growth.

Advertisement

“Well it doesn't really matter how long the rain was. What matters is how many inches of rain fel.

Our drains are encroached, there is no where left for the water to go.

We are severely over populated city and our infrastructure is far from what is required.

This should be very expected,” another commenter wrote.

Others linked the problem to ongoing construction activities and damaged roads.

“There has been a metro construction going beside my house, and there are more broken roads now where all the potholes have water filled 24x7. Nobody cares about it. and then people ask how is there too much traffic in blr lol.ideally, the roads should be rebuilt when there is a construction happening over there. India is such a shitty place to live,” another user commented.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Bengaluru resident calls out city's infrastructure after 10 minutes of rain causes waterlogging: ‘ Can’t romanticise it’