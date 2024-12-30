Appalled by Blinkit's “fraud”, a Bengaluru resident shared his experience of ordering oil through the quick commerce app under a deal promising an additional one litre for free. However, upon delivery, the promised free one-litre oil was missing.

“Ordered 5L + 1L oil from Blinkit. Advertised as 5L + 1L on the app for Rs. 1072. Delivery agent delivers only 5L,” the user said in a post on Reddit.

Then began the negotiations for a refund!

According to the viral post, Blinkit said it could only offer a ₹100 coupon for the missing free item. However, the Bengaluru resident, adamant about getting the full value of the missing product, argued that the free product cost him ₹178, considering that ₹1,072 were paid for the 5+1 litre oil packing.

“We raised a complaint with Blinkit and requested that you either give us the full order or take back the 5L. They now say that they will give a Rs. 100 coupon against an item that was 1072/6=Rs. 178 because it's the maximum that their policy allows,” the post read.

Here's where the actual fraud happened: According to the Bengaluru resident, Blinkit claimed that the “1L oil was free and hence no value can be ascribed to it."

The customer said, “Blinkit makes ₹178 more on every unit sold for customers who don't notice the fraud and ₹78 on every customer who they get to agree.”

Taking the fight a notch higher, he escalated the refund issue to Blinkit Care on X, who then offered ₹175 as a refund. But the Redditor wanted “all or nothing.”

“I have posted it to @blinkitcares on twitter (X). Now they want to refund Rs. 175. Told them that they are going to refund 178.83 or nothing,” he said, giving an update.

Finally, after putting up a good fight, he shared that they received a refund of ₹180 as a “big favour”.

“Got a Rs. 180 refund from blinkit after raising the issues with @BlinkitCares on X. Apparently they are doing me a big favour as a “one time special permission” to go beyond the system. Ooh I feel special today!” he shared.

However, in another update, the Redditor said the MRP of the 1L packet is ₹215. “So, blinkit will still make money on resell to someone else with the 1L packet even after the refund!”