Bengaluru restaurant shuts temporarily amid LPG shortage, owner says will come back when ‘gas situation improves'

Bengaluru’s newly opened Khadak Singh Da Dhaba has temporarily closed its doors due to a cooking gas shortage, with its owner sharing an emotional message online about the difficult call. The post struck a chord on social media, where many users voiced support while highlighting the broader impact of the gas crunch on restaurants and the food industry.

Advertisement

Kawaljeet Singh announced the closure in a post on X, saying the newly-opened restaurant would remain shut until the situation improves.

“We have to remain closed temporarily due to gas shortage in Bangalore. My heart is broken but the spirits are alive. We will come back stronger once the gas situation improves,” he wrote.

His post quickly drew attention online, with many users offering encouragement and sharing similar experiences from the food industry.

Advertisement

One user wrote that they hoped to visit the restaurant soon after returning to the city. “Wow, the place is in HSR only. Once I return to Bangalore, I'll definitely come to your place once I return to Bangalore (1-2 weeks) please stay strong sir. We're all in it together. The situation will improve soon,” the comment read.

Also Read | Amid LPG shortage in India, Wells Fargo VP recommends work from home

Another restaurateur joined the conversation, highlighting that many eateries are already struggling with the shortage. “We are operating with selected menu items, and that too for a few more days. Very bad scenario,” the user wrote.

Some users also suggested possible alternatives to cope with the disruption. One commenter advised exploring different cooking technologies, writing: “Do not be disheartened. See if you can diversify your process to induction/infrared etc. Situation is unprecedented. ESMA prioritizes households. See whether it is possible to innovate (Bangalore is the place to innovate Tandoor design with induction/infrared).”

Advertisement

The situation in Bengaluru reflects a wider challenge currently facing India’s food service sector. According to a Bloomberg report, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has triggered concerns about cooking gas supply disruptions, which in turn are affecting restaurants and food delivery platforms.

The uncertainty has already impacted stock markets. Shares of Indian food delivery firms fell as restaurants warned of operational disruptions. Eternal Ltd. dropped as much as 4.8%, while Swiggy Ltd. declined by a similar margin to a record low. Shares of quick service restaurant operators, including Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., also saw a decline.

Analysts say the shortage could lead to slower growth in food delivery orders if restaurants are forced to cut back operations. Motilal Oswal analysts, including Abhishek Pathak, noted in a report that reduced menus, shorter cooking hours, or temporary kitchen closures could limit order availability on delivery platforms, the Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

The gas crunch has also triggered panic buying in some parts of the country, benefiting companies that manufacture electric cooking appliances. Shares of electric cooktop manufacturers surged, with TTK Prestige Ltd. jumping as much as 15% on Thursday and extending its three-day gains to nearly 30%. Stove Kraft Ltd. also rose by up to 12%.

India recently raised prices for its most widely used cooking gas cylinder for the first time in almost a year. The price of the 14.2kg LPG cylinder used by most households was increased by 7% to ₹913. Rates for commercial LPG cylinders, typically used by restaurants and hotels, were also raised for the second time in March.

For many small eateries and restaurants, the rising costs and supply disruptions are proving to be a difficult combination. However, as Kawaljeet Singh’s post suggests, many business owners remain hopeful that operations will soon return to normal.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.