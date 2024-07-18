Bengaluru restaurant turned away Ather Co-founder and Frido CEO-- ’Slippery’ twist revealed

  • Frido founder and CEO Ganesh Sonawane said they were wearing slippers instead of shoes, which did not match the dress code of the restaurant

Livemint
Published18 Jul 2024, 10:48 PM IST
Frido founder and CEO Ganesh Sonawane.
Frido founder and CEO Ganesh Sonawane.

After a popular mall GT World in Bengaluru recently denied entry to a septuagenarian due to his attire -- a 'dhoti' and a white shirt, Frido founder and CEO Ganesh Sonawane took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said once he and Ather co-founder Swapnil Jain were not given entry into a restaurant because they were wearing slippers.

Sonawane said they were wearing slippers instead of shoes, which did not match the dress code of the restaurant.

Also Read | ‘Isko discount hi de dena…’: Ather CEO responds to Nikhil Kamath’s marketing dig

He didn’t named the restaurant in his post.

“True story: Swapnil, Ather co-founder, and I had once gone to a restaurant in Bengaluru and were denied entry because of wearing slippers instead of shoes,” Sonawane said.

They “felt stupid” on that day, Sonawane said in the comments section.

“We respected that and went to another place. Didn't call it discrimination, just shared an incident,” he said.

Also Read | ‘Support Local,’ Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath backs Ather Electric scooters

Since being shared, Ganesh Sonawane’s post on X has garnered more than 78,000 views and five hundred likes.

Several X users also commented on the post. Here are some comments –

- “Discrimination.”

- “If a restaurant is upfront of their dress code, it should be okay. Dress code isn't discrimination. They are not prescribing brands and should be highly respectful of customers even if they deny entry. This is kind of acceptable in finest restaurants worldwide.”

Also Read | Ather Energy to invest ₹2,000 crore to set up third plant in Maharashtra

-“I remember in 2010-ish, malls didn't let you park inside if you came by bicycle.”

-“Restaurants reserve their right to entry. They aren't public spaces. Can legally set criteria for entry.”

-“The shoe vs slipper thing is real and a part of dress code attire which every city's few places have and we must abide instead of complaining. I see it a problem for public places like malls, etc not allowing someone in traditional dress is an issue.”

-“But they will allow a foreigner wearing slippers.”

-“Name and shame.”

-“Bengaluru sounds like a freak show.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:48 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsBengaluru restaurant turned away Ather Co-founder and Frido CEO-- ’Slippery’ twist revealed

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.35
03:56 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue