After a popular mall GT World in Bengaluru recently denied entry to a septuagenarian due to his attire -- a 'dhoti' and a white shirt, Frido founder and CEO Ganesh Sonawane took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said once he and Ather co-founder Swapnil Jain were not given entry into a restaurant because they were wearing slippers.

Sonawane said they were wearing slippers instead of shoes, which did not match the dress code of the restaurant.

He didn't named the restaurant in his post.

“True story: Swapnil, Ather co-founder, and I had once gone to a restaurant in Bengaluru and were denied entry because of wearing slippers instead of shoes," Sonawane said.

They “felt stupid" on that day, Sonawane said in the comments section.

"We respected that and went to another place. Didn't call it discrimination, just shared an incident," he said.

Since being shared, Ganesh Sonawane’s post on X has garnered more than 78,000 views and five hundred likes.

Several X users also commented on the post. Here are some comments –

- "Discrimination."

- “If a restaurant is upfront of their dress code, it should be okay. Dress code isn't discrimination. They are not prescribing brands and should be highly respectful of customers even if they deny entry. This is kind of acceptable in finest restaurants worldwide."

-“I remember in 2010-ish, malls didn't let you park inside if you came by bicycle."

-"Restaurants reserve their right to entry. They aren't public spaces. Can legally set criteria for entry."

-“The shoe vs slipper thing is real and a part of dress code attire which every city's few places have and we must abide instead of complaining. I see it a problem for public places like malls, etc not allowing someone in traditional dress is an issue."

-“But they will allow a foreigner wearing slippers."

-"Name and shame."

-“Bengaluru sounds like a freak show."

