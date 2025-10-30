Bengaluru road rage: Couple murders delivery person over a scrape to car mirror - Here's what they do next | Video

In a horrific road rage incident from Bengaluru, a couple allegedly purposefully rammed their car into a 24-year-old food delivery agent's scooter, killing him on the spot.

The couple, a Kalaripayattu martial arts trainer and his wife, were reportedly enraged after the delivery person's scooter brushed against the side mirror of their car, causing slight damage.

The accused couple were arrested and taken into custody by the police. They have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

About the victim The victim, Darshan, worked as a food delivery agent. The sole breadwinner of the family, Darshan, lived with his parents and sister in Kembattalli.

About the accused The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar (32) and his wife Aarati Sharma (30).

Manoj is a martial arts trainer from Kerala, and Aarati is a native of Jammu and Kashmir. The couple had been married for five years and lived in the city.

Here's what happened: According the a Times of India report, citing police, the incident took place around 9 pm on October 25 in Bengaluru's Nataraja Layout area.

Darshan’s scooter had accidentally brushed against the side mirror of Manoj's car, scraping it a little. However, Darshan, accompanied by a friend riding pillion, immediately apologised to them and continued to proceed to deliver an order.

However, the martial arts trainer allegedly lost his temper and chased the scooter. “In a fit of rage, he took a U-turn and sped after them. Once he spotted Darshan again, he accelerated and rammed the car into the scooter from behind before fleeing the spot,” TOI quoted a police official as saying.

The impact threw both Darshan and his friend Varun onto the road. The passerbys helped to rush the friend duo to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Darshan “brought dead”. Varun reportedly survived the crash.

Watch: Viral CCTV footage that changed the case Initially, Darshan’s sister had filed a complaint of a hit-and-run with the JP Nagar traffic police.

However, upon collecting the CCTV footage from the crime scene, the police realised that it was not an accident, but a deliberate attack. “The footage clearly showed the car swerving suddenly towards the scooter before hitting it. It was an intentional act,” said a senior officer.

The case was then transferred to Puttenahalli police, who are investigating it as murder.

Check what the couple did next: A shocking revelation emerged in the case when another CCTV footage showed that the couple returned to the crime scene after nearly 40 minutes to erase evidence.

At around 9.40 pm, the CCTV footage showed the couple picking up pieces of their vehicle that had fallen off during the collision. They had parked their car nearby and wore masks to tamper with the evidence.

However, as they drove away, cameras reportedly captured their faces clearly.

Couple arrested on murder charges Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalasar confirmed that both Manoj Kumar and Aarati Sharma confessed to the crime and were arrested.

