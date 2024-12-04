A Bengaluru-based techie has voiced his disappointment over the city’s deteriorating road infrastructure, which has left him embarrassed to invite his Western friends home. The issue arises as the roads near his residence are deplorable, which he feels would leave a negative impression on India.

The concern was highlighted in a post shared by a community group, Citizens Movement, on X (formerly Twitter).

“My friends from Europe and the US are visiting Bengaluru for the 100 km World Championship happening on December 7th! I want to bring them home, but I can't because the road leading to my house is in terrible condition,” says the screenshot of a WhatsApp message.

“I don't want to show them where I live - it would give a bad impression of India! I'm feeling really frustrated at this point, wondering why I relocated to Bengaluru from Europe. When will our roads become world-class?” the post added.

The viral post triggered widespread debate online. While some users criticised the government for the city’s poor infrastructure, others felt the techie’s frustration was unwarranted.

One user remarked that reverse migration is becoming less viable due to Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure, which includes traffic congestion, noise and inadequate public transport.

Netizens’ reactions On the other hand, a different user blamed the techie’s lack of research before purchasing a house. “This shows the amount of research you did in buying a home here. Didn't you check the roads before buying? You land up in a remote village and call it Bengaluru. That's not Bengaluru. Ask your friends to come to Jayanagara, JP Nagara and see the real Bengaluru,” the user said.