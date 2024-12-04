A techie in Bengaluru is frustrated with the city's poor road infrastructure, feeling embarrassed to invite Western friends due to the condition of roads near his home. His concerns sparked online debate about the city's infrastructure and the challenges faced by residents.

The concern was highlighted in a post shared by a community group, Citizens Movement, on X (formerly Twitter).

The concern was highlighted in a post shared by a community group, Citizens Movement, on X (formerly Twitter).

"My friends from Europe and the US are visiting Bengaluru for the 100 km World Championship happening on December 7th! I want to bring them home, but I can't because the road leading to my house is in terrible condition," says the screenshot of a WhatsApp message.

“I don't want to show them where I live - it would give a bad impression of India! I'm feeling really frustrated at this point, wondering why I relocated to Bengaluru from Europe. When will our roads become world-class?" the post added.

The viral post triggered widespread debate online. While some users criticised the government for the city’s poor infrastructure, others felt the techie’s frustration was unwarranted.

One user remarked that reverse migration is becoming less viable due to Bengaluru's poor infrastructure, which includes traffic congestion, noise and inadequate public transport.

Netizens’ reactions On the other hand, a different user blamed the techie’s lack of research before purchasing a house. “This shows the amount of research you did in buying a home here. Didn't you check the roads before buying? You land up in a remote village and call it Bengaluru. That's not Bengaluru. Ask your friends to come to Jayanagara, JP Nagara and see the real Bengaluru," the user said.

“People who had reverse migrated are migrating again. They are unable to commute for 3 hrs to the office. It's not just about the poor condition of roads in #Bengaluru. Traffic, Noise, City always under construction, poor public transport leaves very less choice for a reverse migrator," wrote anther user.