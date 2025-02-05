Bengaluru woman falls victim to strange Swiggy delivery scam; boyfriend says ‘didn’t place order’

Bengaluru: Food delivery scams — where the order is cancelled by delivery partners, or delivery agents asking for extra charge — all of these incidents are pretty common. However, a new scam might be brewing in Bengaluru, according to a recent Reddit post.

“A strange incident happened in Bengaluru," wrote a Redditor.

What happened to the Bengaluru resident? The person explained that his girlfriend had received a call from someone posing as a Swiggy delivery executive. Since the woman wasn’t home, she had asked the delivery partner to leave the order at her doorstep. But when she returned, there was no parcel in sight, leaving her both puzzled and alarmed.

“Today in the afternoon my girlfriend got a call from a person saying he was calling from Swiggy, he had her parcel with my name and asked to open the door," the man wrote on Reddit.

The man further explained, “She [his girlfriend] lives in a society where there is nobrokerhood installed and always gets notifications to let people in and after her confirmation only people get in society and at that time she got no notification. Since she wasn’t at home that time she asked him to keep it at the door."

The Bengaluru resident further added, “Strange thing is I didn’t place any order for her also none of my delivery accounts has her address saved with my name. She checked for similar things in her accounts and also asked around if anyone placed any order but no one did."

‘Standard scam,' say netizens In response to the Reddit post, one netizen commented “It’s a standard scam don’t worry. I have read multiple similar scam stories with slight variations. Parcel would be cash on delivery. Your gf would have paid money and there would be some cheap food items or empty box."

“ Must have gotten details from any apps like Amazon Flipkart or Myntra. Saying that it is a food item works better because mostly everyone orders from outside nowadays,” commented another Reddit user.