Bengaluru Shocker! Cafe staff assaulted by customer for refusing extra coffee cup, CCTV footage goes viral | Watch

In a shocking incident of rage, a staff member of Bengaluru's popular Namma Filter Coffee was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of four men after he refused to give them an empty coffee cup. The staffer had suggested that the customer buy another coffee instead.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the cafe, and its footage has now gone viral on social media.

Here's what happened: According to a India Today report, at around 6:50 PM on Monday, a group of four men visited the coffee shop and purchased coffee. Shortly after receiving their order, they demanded an empty coffee cup, likely to share the drink they ordered.

However, the staff member informed them that company policy did not permit handing out free cups and asked them to buy another beverage instead.

Soon, the situation escalated; the men who were seen brawling with the staffer, started throwing puches at him.

What's in the viral video? In the viral video, one of the men can be seen hurling verbal abuse at the cafe employee. According to media report, citing eyewitnesses, the man used foul language.

Soon after, the verbal abuses turned physical, he slapped the staffer on the back of his head. The assault intensified. Soon, all four enter the scene and brutally assualt the staffer.

One reportedly punched him in the face, while another kicked him in the stomach, leaving him visibly shaken and injured. The situation only woresened as others present in the coffee shop tried to intervene and separated the assaulter from the staffer.

Watch video here:

This shocking attack reportedly occurred in Seshadripuram outlet of the cafe. A formal complaint has since been registered, and the police are said to be reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

Police has assured “necessary action”.

More details of the incident are yet to be revealed.