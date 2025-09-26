Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper brutally kicks, drags woman over alleged ‘saree’ theft at Avenue Road

Bengaluru shocker: In the IT hub of India, a shopkeeper brutally assaulted a woman over alleged theft. This incident sparked public outcry and raised questions about law-and-order situation.

Fareha Naaz
Published26 Sep 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Bengaluru shocker: In Karnataka's capital, a shopkeeper brutally assaulted a woman over alleged theft.
Bengaluru shocker: In Karnataka's capital, a shopkeeper brutally assaulted a woman over alleged theft. (Screengrab @X)

A video from Bengaluru's Avenue Road is going viral. It shows a man brutally assaulting a woman for stealing sarees. The disturbing video reported from Karnataka's capital has gone viral and has triggered widespread outrage on social media. Users online are condemning the shopkeeper's behaviour and demanding legal action.

According to reports from several users on social media platform X, the middle-aged man seen hurling kicks is Maya Silk Sarees owner Babulal who was provoked by theft at his shop.

The woman accused of theft was brutally beaten and dragged while the onlookers in the crowd filmed the assault. Later some men tried to intervene and stop the furious man who seemed to be out of control. Instead of reporting the case to the police, the man took charge of the situation and started assaulting the lady to punish her for the robbery.

Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised due to graphic and disturbing content of this clip.

Social media reaction

A user wrote, “Is there law and order in this state?”

A second user stated, “Looking for same treatment against assaulting shopkeeper!”

A third user replied, “Police jailed her for theft, but no action on shop owner.”

Another user remarked, “Shop owner and his assistant both arrested yesterday.”

A fourth comment read, “These Babulals are hellbent at turning Bengaluru into a lawless BIMARULand…. I don’t expect any response other than “Gothilla” from our esteemed Home Minister!!!”

Some user online pointed to the tyranny of the Marwadi community in the IT hub of India.

A fifth user wrote, “Action must be taken against this Baboolal..Such oppression, kicking a helpless woman with a shod foot.”

Bengaluru Police arrests assaulters

Over the disturbing incident, West Bengaluru City DCP in a post on X stated, “City Market Police have registered a case against two people who assaulted a woman after she allegedly stole sarees from a shop. The two accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.”

