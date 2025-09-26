Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper brutally kicks, drags woman over alleged ‘saree’ theft at Avenue Road

A video from Bengaluru's Avenue Road is going viral. It shows a man brutally assaulting a woman for stealing sarees. The disturbing video reported from Karnataka's capital has gone viral and has triggered widespread outrage on social media. Users online are condemning the shopkeeper's behaviour and demanding legal action.

According to reports from several users on social media platform X, the middle-aged man seen hurling kicks is Maya Silk Sarees owner Babulal who was provoked by theft at his shop.

The woman accused of theft was brutally beaten and dragged while the onlookers in the crowd filmed the assault. Later some men tried to intervene and stop the furious man who seemed to be out of control. Instead of reporting the case to the police, the man took charge of the situation and started assaulting the lady to punish her for the robbery.

Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised due to graphic and disturbing content of this clip.

