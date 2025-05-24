Bengaluru Shocker! Zepto delivery agent punches customer over incorrect address, fractures his skull | See CCTV footage

A businessman in Bengaluru has alleged that a delivery agent from quick commerce company Zepto physically assaulted him during a confrontation, resulting in his skull getting fractured.

According to multiple media reports, the incident that took place in Judges Colony of Basaveshwaranagar unfolded when the victim's sister-in-law attempted to collect an order from the Zepto delivery agent.

The altercation began when the Zepto agent reportedly lashed out at her for an incorrect address. The argument apparently escalated, leading the 30-year-old businessman, Shashank S, to intervene, Times of India reported.

Shashank, in a statement, said he questioned the delivery agent's behaviour, which caused him to verbally abuse the businessman.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Shashank and his sister-in-law having a discussion with the Zepto agent, identified as Vishnuvardhan, outside their home. During the talks, he suddenly gets enraged and attacked the customer.

Shashank said in the statement that the Zepto delivery agent hurled abuses at him before launching the physical attack, where he punched his head and face repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

Take a look at the video

Zepto delivery agent fractured man's skull As per the media reports, Shashank said he later sought medical treatment following the abuse and alleged that he was diagnosed with a broken skull.

He further alleged that doctors have not ruled out the possibility of a surgery in case his condition does not improve within a week.

The incident occurred on May 21, and Shashank later posted the details of the same along with the CCTV footage of it, TOI reported. He asked Zepto to take accountability.

Zepto in the comments issued a brief statement, regretting the inconvenience.

“We regret any inconvenience caused. Professional conduct is essential to us, we’ll make sure this is addressed,” it said.