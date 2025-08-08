Bengaluru: Social media post about flat rental sparks interest, ‘Everything accepted, even pet snakes, except…’

A woman named Shivani posted on Twitter (now X) that she’s moving out of her favourite house in Bengaluru. Now, she is looking for someone to take her place. However, the post gets more interesting with an unusual twist.

She said only women can apply, and all kinds of people are welcome except those who are unkind.

“Female only, can be a smoker, non-vegetarian, Satan worshiper. Everything accepted except unkindness,” Shivani wrote.

One social media user caught the term “satan worshipper” and quipped, “Pet snakes allowed?”

“All kinds of pets are welcome,” Shivani replied.

Another user wondered, “Why do Banglore people try to find next tenant, isn't that the owner's responsibility?”

“You kept the place so lively!” complimented another.

The house is in Embassy GolfLinks (EGL). The location is good for people working in EGL, Domlur, Indiranagar, HAL or travelling to Bellandur, according to her. It’s a 3BHK flat, and the person will get the master bedroom on an elevated ground floor with good ventilation.

The rent is ₹18,300 per month. There’s a ₹38,000 refundable deposit and a one-time setup cost of ₹22,000. The room is fully furnished and includes a bed, side table and storage.

Later, she updated that many people had shown interest. So, she was going to show the flat on August 8 and pause her search. If nothing works out, she’ll resume looking on August 19. The new person must move in by September 1.

Photos of the flat Shivani shared photos that showed a calm, green and airy 3BHK flat. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached balcony and a good amount of natural light.

There’s a comfortable setup with bookshelves, AC and warm lighting. The common area is neat with a nice touch of soft lighting and plants.

The entrance walkway is lined with greenery, giving a peaceful vibe. The flat has a homey, lived-in feel with plenty of charm.

