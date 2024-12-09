Bengaluru-based startup Swish has created a social media stir with its unconventional marketing strategy, using people as walking advertisements instead of traditional billboards. Images and videos of individuals carrying illuminated ad boards promoting Swish’s 10-minute food delivery service have gone viral on social media, igniting a debate among netizens.

In the viral pictures, groups of men can walk through Bengaluru’s streets at night, carrying heavy advertisement boards on their backs. While some appreciated the creativity of this unique approach, others criticised it, calling it exploitative and dehumanising.

One social media user expressed disappointment, stating that the advertisements felt uncomfortable to watch. Another commented that the idea of human advertisements was “low-key disgraceful”.

It raises concerns about the physical strain these individuals may endure while walking around for hours with heavy boards strapped to their backs.

Several others echoed similar sentiments, calling the campaign “dehumanising” and “sad”. One user questioned how long the individuals were expected to carry the boards, raising concerns about the ethics of such practices.

“Maybe it’s just me, but human ads make me so sad, they’re walking around with that heavy thing on their backs for god knows how long,” wrote one user.

Positive reactions However, not all responses were negative. A section of users praised the campaign for its innovative approach. One user appreciated the idea, calling it an unexplored avenue in India’s advertising market and a potential “major revenue grabber”.

“This one was good. And here we are banging our heads on how to go for profitability. Difficult to fight with market forces,” came from one user.

“I remember a company from Hyderabad that did something similar but with rickshaws and they ended up with a hell lot of EBITDA. proof that creative strategies can drive serious returns,” came from another.