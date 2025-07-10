Bengaluru student goes viral after Instagram user shares ‘inappropriate’ video without consent, gets ‘vulgar messages’

A student from Bengaluru has raised concerns after a video of her, filmed in public without her consent, was posted online. She said the video, shot on Church Street, had been taken “very inappropriately” and uploaded to Instagram.

Despite reporting it many times, the platform claimed it did not break any rules. She has since been receiving vulgar messages, and her account is being flooded with unwanted attention.

“It has been getting views by the minute, and people are finding my account, and I've been getting vulgar messages, to say the least,” the student said.

The student has also pointed out that many other women have videos on the same account, possibly without their knowledge. The account has over 10,000 followers.

She urged people to support her by tagging Bangalore Police and Cybercrime to take the account down, saying that such behaviour should not be normal on social media.

The young girl stressed that, while people fight over language and politics, issues like women’s safety online need urgent attention.

“While we are out there fighting for languages, I think there are more serious concerns to be addressed,” she added.

The Bengaluru student received a disturbing Instagram message from an unknown user with a fake ID. The person, claiming to be a follower, said they had a private fantasy and wanted to experience “femdom” (female domination) with her.

The user requested her to humiliate them and even offered money for it. The sender admitted it might sound creepy and apologised if the message caused offence.

The Bengaluru student is not the only one to raise concerns about the account. A Reddit user earlier posted about the Instagram account.

“Entire account is just filming girls probably without their consent, mostly girls with short clothes,” the Reddit user wrote.

The user shared a screenshot of a disclaimer posted by the owner of the said account.

The screenshot of a disclaimer posted by the owner of the said account.

“All content is intended for capturing beautiful movement and entertainment purposes. NO Personal or Private information is shared without consent,” says the disclaimer.

The account also shared screenshots of girls “loving” the fact that they were going viral because of the Instagram Reels.

“I have many consents. I share openly with you all. If you appear in video and prefer not to be featured, please contact us directly,” the disclaimer further says.

However, when the Bengaluru student contacted the owner, there was allegedly no response.

Accused gets arrested Bengaluru Police has arrested the accused from KR Puram for posting obscene videos and photos of women and young girls on Instagram.

The arrest came after the student complained and police filed a suo motu FIR. The accused lives with his brother and is now being questioned by cyber crime officials, News18 reported.

When we checked the Instagram account, it had removed all posts. However, the number of followers has increased from 10,000 to more than 11,000.