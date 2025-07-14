Brokers moving to Instagram? Bengaluru techie buys 2BHK, says dad found it on insta; sparks online buzz

The traditionally offline real estate industry is rapidly embracing digital platforms to stay ahead. Many brokers now use social media platforms like Instagram, leveraging their large user base.

This shift was recently highlighted by a 24-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru who purchased his first 2 BHK apartment, crediting his father for spotting the property on Instagram.

The viral post The young professional, whose identity remains anonymous, shared details of his home-buying journey on Reddit.

He revealed that to buy the 2BHK, priced at ₹1.9 crore, he had to sanction a loan amount of ₹1,22,75,000, further adding that he covered 35 per cent of the property in cash with his parents’ assistance.



The Reddit user’s flat hunt came to an end when his father saw a listing on Instagram, and they proceeded to purchase it.

His experience reflects the growing trend of real estate brokers and agencies using Instagram to showcase properties, offering a visually rich and accessible platform for potential buyers.

The evolving landscape of real estate The Internet is revolutionising the way businesses work today. For decades, buyers have solely relied on newspaper classifieds or direct contact with local brokers to make a property purchase.

However, now the brokers are using Instagram’s high-quality images, video tours and reels to attract a wider audience.

“My dad found this on Instagram,” the techie said, adding that brokers and real-estate agencies have moved onto Instagram as well, with quite a few good listings.

How did the netizens react to the viral post? Many Reddit users congratulated the techie on achieving such a big milestone at the age of 24. Some people also praised his financial planning, while others were curious about his financial planning and loan breakdown.

Amidst all the praises, a few users also expressed concerns about taking on such a large debt so early in life.

He replied, “I used to pay a lot as rent; from an investment perspective, buying a flat made more sense.”