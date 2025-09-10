Bengaluru techie debates buying ₹2.7 crore 3BHK with ₹1.8 crore loan. Reddit weighs in

A 30-year-old tech professional from Bengaluru has sparked an online debate after seeking advice on whether to invest ₹2.7 crore in a 3BHK apartment in JP Nagar, South Bengaluru, which is largely funded through a ₹1.8 crore home loan. His Reddit post on r/indianrealestate quickly went viral, drawing hundreds of responses and highlighting the dilemmas many young professionals face while balancing lifestyle aspirations with financial caution.

The techie, who has lived in South Bengaluru for nearly a decade, explained that both he and his wife earn a combined ₹5.1 lakh per month. Their household expenses average ₹60,000–70,000, and they maintain a ₹20 lakh emergency fund, another ₹20 lakh buffer, and passive rental income of ₹18,000 per month from a 2BHK in their hometown. With no children planned for the next few years, the couple is prepared to put down ₹90 lakh as a down payment and fees without touching their mutual funds or stock portfolio.

The property in question is a 1,800 sq. ft. apartment in an eight-year-old gated community built by a reputed developer. Located close to the metro, with greenery and good maintenance, the project promises comfort as well as convenience. “We’re considering settling down in the same neighbourhood rather than shifting towards Varthur or Sarjapur where most IT companies are located,” he wrote.

The Dilemma While some Redditors praised the prime location and the couple’s strong financial planning, many felt the price was steep. They pointed out that similar 3BHKs in gated societies in South Bengaluru range from ₹1.8–2.3 crore, urging him to negotiate harder or explore alternatives near the Outer Ring Road for better long-term appreciation.

Others advised him to weigh the purchase against his life plans. If the couple intends to stay for 15–20 years, the investment might make sense, but if relocation or going abroad is a possibility, renting could be wiser.

The Larger Question The post taps into a growing concern among India’s urban professionals: is it worth stretching finances to own a “dream home” in a familiar neighbourhood, or is renting the smarter choice in a city where property prices are often inflated?