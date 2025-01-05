Every startup needs a dash of paradox to thrive! A Bengaluru techie, Keshav Chauhan, has stirred up online chatter with the claim that the ideal startup team must blend two opposites. This unexpected combo, he argues, fuels innovation while keeping things grounded, sparking debates across the internet.

What are the two types of people startups need, according to the techie? In a post on X, he said, “Every startup needs two types of people”:

Terminally online: first to know everything. X company launched Y? They knew before the official announcement.

Completely off social: No idea what’s happening online. Reads a physical newspaper on Sunday, immersed in books. “One keeps you ahead of the curve. The other keeps you grounded in first principles,” Chauhan said.

The straightforward yet profound insight sparked widespread reflection among entrepreneurs about workplace dynamics. The post went viral, drawing a mix of admiration and scepticism.

Some lauded it for capturing a key entrepreneurial truth, while others questioned the feasibility of such distinct roles in the high-speed startup scene.

“This is inspiring! Balancing both types can lead to great ideas and a solid approach,” a user said.

Another user added, “Morning byte for staying ahead of the curve, especially if you’re an early adopter.”

“1. terminally online + can market/sell/communicate 2. offline if not for work or gaming + can only code,” a user highlighted.

“Few are combination of both too, they are called the founders” a user said.

“So Soloprenurship is not possible,” asked a user.

“Guess who wins: terminally online, we do both,” quipped a user. “Terminally online ones will thrive,” another added.

“I would strongly advise against #2,” a user cautioned against the second type of personality Chauhan mentioned.

“You missed the third type, who are probably the most sought-after resources between these types,” a user highlighted.