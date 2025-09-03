Does job hopping help or hurt career? Netizens weigh in with solid advice: ‘Reach a point where...’

Job hopping, a popular corporate trend involving frequent job changes, has often led to heated discussion on the Internet. This time, a techie sought help from social media users to weigh the pros and cons of the trend and cited the high cost of living, mass layoffs, and other factors.

“Does job-hopping every 1–2 years actually help your career, or hurt it long-term?” the 25-year-old techie who lives in Bengaluru asked in a viral Reddit post.

Elaborating on the question, the techie said, “Recently, I have observed almost everyone of my age switching jobs every single year or after two years — and it is justified.”

The Redditor said that the cost of living in Bengaluru is extremely high, “paying rent here feels like giving up a huge chunk of my salary, and companies act like a meagre raise is some big favour.”

“Considering the rise of mass layoffs in tech, I feel it is unfair that companies can fire you whenever it benefits them, but the moment you leave too soon, suddenly you’re the one who is the problem,” the post read.

What is job hopping? Job hopping is typically referred to as switching jobs every one to three years, rather than staying with a single employer long-term.

This trend is particularly prevalent in sectors like technology, where rapid skill evolution demands adaptability. It is usually seen as a way for individuals to gain new experiences and pursue better career opportunities.

Here's what netizens suggested: Social media users suggested that there is no harm in job hopping until one reaches a point where they need to justify their salary.

“Hopping jobs every 2 years is not bad. But once you reach a high salary, you should find a company where you can stay for a long time,” a user said.

Another added, “You can switch every year or two until you reach a point where you need to justify the salary you are going to be paid.”

“If you get no increment according to your market value leave. If the work culture is toxic, leave. The reason we switch is that companies will offer a new guy way more than their existing employees,” a user suggested.

Elaborating on when its best to stay in a company for long, a user said, “Coming from a Tier-2 city and salary, I am looking to reach a certain level where the nominal increments each year say 7-10% will suffice for my family.. until then I have to keep switching every now and then.”

“Have switched 2 jobs since 2022 and looking to switch to the next one as soon as I get one.. making almost double what I was making in 2022..After that switching will happen if the work culture or the atmosphere is not ideal else no,” he added.

“We are living in a world of capitalism, for companies are just money-making machines, as soon as you are not able to generate money, you will be shown the door; they don’t care if you are loyal, or a good person, etc. So treat companies in same, you should be making money, learning skills.. if both or one of them is not happening you should leave that’s it. And since you are young, don’t forget to save and invest money in the process, else you will regret it in your 30s and during layoffs, build a good financial cushion in the initial years itself, where getting new jobs is easier,” said another user.

However, a few netizens argued that everyone has a different trajectory in life and that the decision to switch jobs is very personal.

“Define your own trajectory. Personally, I don't feel switching every 1-2-3 years in your 20s is a big deal. It may in fact work in the long term if you make the right choices,” said a netizen.