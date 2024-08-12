A Bengaluru techie was seen working on his laptop at a Momo stall, leading to jokes and discussions online about corporate culture and the prevalence of work-from-home setups.

A man was seen working on his laptop at a fast food stall in Bengaluru, sparking a discussion about his priorities. With work-from-home more prevalent in today's time and in a city like Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, the site of young professionals busy on their laptops in social settings is not surprising. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kritika Kumari, an X (formerly Twitter) user, shared a picture of a Bengaluru techie using his laptop while standing outside a Momo shop. "His priorities are sorted," she wrote in the post.

Amused by the viral photo, several internet users made jokes about corporate culture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Corporate employee (crying emoji)," a user commented.

"Momo ke paise v dene hote hai na toh kaam krne padenge," another added.

"Ek labour Karega bhi kya? Apne ghar ja kar English jhadega i am audible? My screen is visible or not? (What else will a labourer do? He will go home and say in English, am I audible? Is my screen visible or not?)" another joked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A few of them also pointed out that the techie may have forgotten his phone and is either trying to pay through his laptop or is trying to place an online order.

"Kuch nhi Phone office mein bhul gaya h, toh Momos wale ko Net Banking se money transfer kr raha h (It's nothing, he forgot his phone in the office. So he is paying the Momo person via Net Banking)," a user commented.

"May be he lost his phone while travelling . So he is ordering the food using lap," another added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}