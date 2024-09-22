Bengaluru techie’s corporate approach to daily household chores for flatmate goes viral - Check to do list

Is this a corporate house? Or is this a business? No, it is just another flat in Bengaluru with engineer flatmates. Wait, is it?

A post has been going viral on social media platform X. An engineer shared a post showing how a group of flatmates has divided their daily chores like a "corporate project."

Tanvi Gaikwad, by the username @tanvigaikwad_9, shared a table with the post, "Welcome to Bengaluru: where flatmate duties are documented like a corporate project and the house gods might need their own Slack channel to weigh in on our mess!"

The table was tiled: "The ultimate list of chores you did not sign up for", showing the type of work, monthly cost, days of assignment and who has been assigned the work.

Under the "type", chores like Electricity Bill, Gas Bill, Rentonomojo-Washing Machine, Rentomojo-purifier, Groceries, Rent etc.

It also has a quirky "Message from the House Gods" column for each of the flatmates.

Check out the post here:

One of the inputs under it read, "Give the washing machine a hug each month by paying on time to thank it for saving your wardrobe. "

Another one read, "Don't let the shopping cart turn into a treasure chest of mystery items!".

Another one said, "Pay your rent on time or risk becoming a tenant in your own fantasy land!"

The post has attracted a wide public attention with over 75,000 views as of September 22, 2:30 pm.

One of the user commented a hilarious reply under the post.

It said, "Meanwhile guys household:" with a WhatsApp screenshot of two messages saying, "Didi ne sirf dough chor diya h. Iska bhatura banana hoga. (Cook has left the dough as it is, would need to make 'bhaturas' out of them now)."

Another user commented, "Honestly this could either be the best thing ever or by day two this is in trash."

A user even said that "boys are better at it".