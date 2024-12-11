Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie, was found hanging in his Bengaluru home on Monday. According to police, Atul died by suicide and left a 24-page death note.

His last recent post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that "a legal genocide of men is happening in India." He also tagged Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump and made a desperate plea requesting to “save millions of life from woke ideologies, abortion, DEI."

He wrote on X, “I will be dead when you will read this. A legal genocide of men happening in India currently."

"A dead man is requesting @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump to save millions of life from Woke Ideologies, Abortion, DEI and restore freedom of speech in India.(more)”

Atul was originally from Uttar Pradesh and lived in Manjunath Layout in Marathahalli police station limits in Bengaluru. He worked as a senior executive for a private firm in the city and had been living alone after separating from his wife. In the letter, the techie blamed his wife and her family for the harassment he suffered, attributing it to persistent marital strife. He also emailed it to several people and shared it with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was involved with.

‘Every law in India is for women, and not for men’, says Atul's brother Atul's brother Bikas Kumar while speaking to ANI said, “Around 8 months after my brother's wife separated from him, she filed a divorce case and framed many charges against my brother and our entire family under different acts and sections.”

He further stated that all laws in India favour women over men, and his brother had fought for this cause before his tragic death. “Every law in India is for women, and not for men - my brother fought for this but he left us...”

"Even in his suicide notes, he wrote that - "if I win from the system, devote my mortal remains in Ganga otherwise in a gutter outside the court"... My brother did everything for her. Whatever has happened was unfortunate."

"If he had ever discussed it with me or our father - we would have helped him get out of this situation... I want to request the govt of India and the President - that justice must be done to my brother if he is with truth otherwise give me the proof to show that he is wrong. There should be a proper investigation against the judge who is named in my brother's suicide notes...," Bikas Kumar said.

‘His wife used to frame one charge after another’: Atul's Father Speaking to ANI, Pawan Kumar, the father of the deceased, shared that Atul had travelled to Jaunpur from Bengaluru at least 40 times due to court cases filed by his wife, adding that she used to frame one charge after another.

"He (Atul) had said to us that those in the mediation court do not work as per law, not even as per the rules of the Supreme Court. He had to go to Jaunpur from Bengaluru at least 40 times. She (the deceased's wife) used to frame one charge after another. He must have been frustrated but never let us feel that," Kumar said.

Atul created a checklist before suicide Atul had created a detailed checklist which was divided into three sections: 'Before last day,' 'Last day,' and 'Execute last moment.' The 'Before last day' section which was marked as 'Done,' indicated that he had already taken care of his finances, office tasks, legal matters, and data backups, as reported by NDTV.

On the 'Last day' list, Atul planned to back up data, remove his phone's fingerprint, upload his suicide note, clear payments, and submit his office items.